يطمح المدرب نور الدين بن زكري قيادة فريق الشباب نحو الانتصار الثالث على التوالي في منافسات الجولة الـ«24» من دوري روشن للمحترفين، عندما يواجه نادي الهلال في قمة مرتقبة تحمل الكثير من التحديات.
المدرب الجزائري استهل مشواره مع الشباب بفوزين متتاليين، ليضع الفريق على أعتاب رقم مميز لم يتحقق منذ انطلاقة موسم 2022-2023، حين نجح الإسباني فيسنتي مورينو في تحقيق ثلاثة انتصارات متتالية في بداية مشواره.
وتمثل المواجهة اختبارا حقيقيا لبن زكري، ليس فقط لمواصلة سلسلة الانتصارات، بل أيضا لكسر نتائجه السلبية الأخيرة أمام الهلال، بعدما كان قد فاز في أول لقاء جمعه بالزعيم عام 2013، قبل أن يتعثر في خمس مواجهات لاحقة.
الشباب يدخل المباراة بطموح مضاعف لتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، بينما يسعى الهلال لمواصلة المنافسة في المراكز المتقدمة.
Coach Nour Eddine Ben Zekri aspires to lead Al-Shabab to their third consecutive victory in the 24th round of the Roshan Professional League, when they face Al-Hilal in a highly anticipated clash that carries many challenges.
The Algerian coach began his journey with Al-Shabab with two consecutive wins, putting the team on the brink of a remarkable achievement that hasn't been accomplished since the start of the 2022-2023 season, when Spanish coach Vicente Moreno managed to secure three consecutive victories at the beginning of his tenure.
This match represents a real test for Ben Zekri, not only to continue the winning streak but also to break his recent negative results against Al-Hilal, after having won the first encounter with the leader in 2013, only to stumble in five subsequent matches.
Al-Shabab enters the match with a doubled ambition to improve their position in the standings, while Al-Hilal seeks to continue competing in the top positions.