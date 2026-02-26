Coach Nour Eddine Ben Zekri aspires to lead Al-Shabab to their third consecutive victory in the 24th round of the Roshan Professional League, when they face Al-Hilal in a highly anticipated clash that carries many challenges.



The Algerian coach began his journey with Al-Shabab with two consecutive wins, putting the team on the brink of a remarkable achievement that hasn't been accomplished since the start of the 2022-2023 season, when Spanish coach Vicente Moreno managed to secure three consecutive victories at the beginning of his tenure.



This match represents a real test for Ben Zekri, not only to continue the winning streak but also to break his recent negative results against Al-Hilal, after having won the first encounter with the leader in 2013, only to stumble in five subsequent matches.



Al-Shabab enters the match with a doubled ambition to improve their position in the standings, while Al-Hilal seeks to continue competing in the top positions.