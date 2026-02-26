يطمح المدرب نور الدين بن زكري قيادة فريق الشباب نحو الانتصار الثالث على التوالي في منافسات الجولة الـ«24» من دوري روشن للمحترفين، عندما يواجه نادي الهلال في قمة مرتقبة تحمل الكثير من التحديات.


المدرب الجزائري استهل مشواره مع الشباب بفوزين متتاليين، ليضع الفريق على أعتاب رقم مميز لم يتحقق منذ انطلاقة موسم 2022-2023، حين نجح الإسباني فيسنتي مورينو في تحقيق ثلاثة انتصارات متتالية في بداية مشواره.


وتمثل المواجهة اختبارا حقيقيا لبن زكري، ليس فقط لمواصلة سلسلة الانتصارات، بل أيضا لكسر نتائجه السلبية الأخيرة أمام الهلال، بعدما كان قد فاز في أول لقاء جمعه بالزعيم عام 2013، قبل أن يتعثر في خمس مواجهات لاحقة.


الشباب يدخل المباراة بطموح مضاعف لتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، بينما يسعى الهلال لمواصلة المنافسة في المراكز المتقدمة.