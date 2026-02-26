تصدر النصر قائمة أسرع الأندية تسجيلا للأهداف بعد استرجاع الكرة في منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما بلغ متوسط زمنه 8.9 ثانية فقط، ليؤكد قوته في التحولات السريعة واستغلال المساحات بأقصى سرعة ممكنة، إذ افتتح النصر التسجيل في مباراته أمام النجمة التي أُقيمت على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمدينة بريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة (10) المؤجلة من المسابقة عن طريق لاعبه كريستيانو رونالدو من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (7). وأضاف كينغسلي كومان الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (31)، ثم سجل إنيغو مارتينيز الهدف الثالث عند الدقيقة (42)، قبل أن يحرز ساديو ماني الهدف الرابع عند الدقيقة (52)، وعاد إنيغو مارتينيز ليسجل الهدف الخامس عند الدقيقة (80).


وجاء الأهلي في المركز الثاني بزمن 9 ثوانٍ، فيما حلّ الفتح ثالثًا بـ9.18 ثانية، مواصلًا تميّزه في سرعة الانتقال من الدفاع إلى الهجوم.


أما القادسية فسجل 9.54 ثانية، بينما تواجد الهلال بزمن 9.7 ثانية، في أرقام تعكس تقاربا كبيرا بين فرق المنافسة.


وتؤكد هذه الإحصائيات أن الحسم في دوري روشن لا يعتمد فقط على الاستحواذ، بل على سرعة التحول والقدرة على ضرب المنافس في لحظات خاطفة.