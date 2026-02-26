Al-Nassr tops the list of the fastest clubs in scoring goals after regaining possession in the Roshan Saudi League, with an average time of just 8.9 seconds, confirming its strength in quick transitions and exploiting spaces as quickly as possible. Al-Nassr opened the scoring in its match against Al-Najma, which took place at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Buraidah, during the postponed round (10) of the competition, through its player Cristiano Ronaldo from a penalty at the 7th minute. Kingsley Coman added the second goal at the 31st minute, then Inigo Martinez scored the third goal at the 42nd minute, before Sadio Mane netted the fourth goal at the 52nd minute, and Inigo Martinez returned to score the fifth goal at the 80th minute.



Al-Ahli came in second place with a time of 9 seconds, while Al-Fateh ranked third with 9.18 seconds, continuing to excel in the speed of transition from defense to attack.



As for Al-Qadisiyah, it recorded 9.54 seconds, while Al-Hilal had a time of 9.7 seconds, in figures that reflect a significant closeness among the competing teams.



These statistics confirm that success in the Roshan League does not rely solely on possession, but on the speed of transition and the ability to strike the opponent in fleeting moments.