حقق الحزم تعادلاً ثميناً مع ضيفه الاتحاد بهدف لكل منهما، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن اللقاءات المؤجلة من الجولة العاشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية هادئة من الفريقين، وبدأت الإثارة في الدقائق الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء، بعد أن تمكن لاعب الاتحاد روجر فيرنانديز من إحراز هدف بعد تسديدة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء لتسكن شباك الحزم (د:80)، وجاء رد الحزم سريعاً بعد هجمة مرتدة قادها نواف الحبشي ليلعبها أرضية لزميله عبدالعزيز الضويحي ليسددها أرضية داخل الشباك هدف تعادل للحزم (د:84)، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة حقق الاتحاد تعادله السادس ووصل للنقطة الـ39 في المركز السادس، فيما حقق الحزم تعادله السابع ووصل للنقطة الـ25 في المركز الـ13.