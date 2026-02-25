Al-Hazm achieved a valuable draw against its guest Al-Ittihad, with each team scoring one goal, in the match held at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the postponed matches from the tenth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The match started quietly for both teams, and the excitement began in the final minutes of the game, after Al-Ittihad player Roger Fernandez managed to score a goal with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that found the back of the net (80th minute). Al-Hazm responded quickly with a counterattack led by Nawaf Al-Habshi, who played a ground pass to his teammate Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi, who then shot it into the net for Al-Hazm's equalizer (84th minute), ending the match in a draw with one goal for each team.



With this result, Al-Ittihad achieved its sixth draw, reaching 39 points in sixth place, while Al-Hazm recorded its seventh draw, reaching 25 points in 13th place.