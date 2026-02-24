Coach Marcelo Gallardo announced his departure from leading the Argentine team River Plate, following a decline in the team's results in recent times, confirming that Thursday's match against Banfield in the league will be his last at the helm of the coaching staff.

A Second Term That Did Not Meet Expectations

Gallardo had returned to River Plate on August 10, 2024, for a second term, after his brief unsuccessful stint with Saudi club Al-Ittihad. However, the results during his current period have been disappointing compared to his first term, as he led the team in 85 matches, achieving 35 wins, 32 draws, and 18 losses, without winning any titles.



المدرب الأرجنتيني مارسيلو غاياردو

An Emotional Farewell Message

Gallardo said in statements reported by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "This is a message to all River Plate fans; I will try to be brief so that I am not overwhelmed by feelings of sadness and pain as I announce that Thursday's match will be my last. I have nothing but words of thanks, especially to this great club and its fans, for their unconditional love throughout these years, even in the toughest moments when things did not go as planned."

He added: "I feel deep sadness for not being able to achieve our goals. I would like to thank everyone who trusted me, and all the coaching staff, for representing this prestigious club. I have only words of thanks and gratitude for everyone."

He concluded his remarks by saying: "I express my mutual love for all the fans, and I sincerely hope that this club, which has grown tremendously in recent years and has become a role model, achieves good results on the field soon. Thank you very much, and I send you all my warmest regards."