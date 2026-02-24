أعلن المدرب مارسيلو غاياردو رحيله عن قيادة فريق ريفر بليت الأرجنتيني، بعد تدهور نتائج الفريق في الفترة الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن مباراة الخميس ضد بانفيلد في بطولة الدوري، ستكون الأخيرة له على رأس الجهاز الفني.
ولاية ثانية لم ترق للتطلعات
وكان غاياردو قد عاد إلى ريفر بليت في 10 أغسطس 2024 لولاية ثانية، عقب تجربته القصيرة غير الناجحة مع نادي الاتحاد السعودي، إلا أن النتائج في فترته الحالية جاءت مخيبة للآمال مقارنة بولايته الأولى، إذ قاد الفريق في 85 مباراة، حقق خلالها 35 فوزاً، مقابل 32 تعادلاً و18 هزيمة، دون التتويج بأي لقب.
المدرب الأرجنتيني مارسيلو غاياردو
رسالة وداع مؤثرة
وقال غاياردو، في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية: «هذه رسالة إلى جميع مشجعي ريفر بليت، سأحاول الإيجاز حتى لا تغمرني مشاعر الحزن والألم وأنا أعلن أن مباراة الخميس ستكون الأخيرة لي، ليس لدي سوى كلمات الشكر، وبالأخص لهذا النادي العظيم وجماهيره، على حبهم غير المشروط طوال هذه السنوات، حتى في أصعب اللحظات، حيث لم تسر الأمور كما هو مخطط لها».
وأضاف: «أشعر بحزن عميق لعدم تمكننا من تحقيق أهدافنا، أود أن أشكر كل من وثق بي، وجميع أعضاء الجهاز الفني، لتمثيل هذا النادي العريق، ليس لديّ إلا كلمات الشكر والامتنان للجميع».
وختم حديثه قائلاً: «أُعرب عن حبي المتبادل لجميع المشجعين، وأتمنى من صميم قلبي أن يحقق هذا النادي، الذي نما بشكل هائل في السنوات الأخيرة وأصبح نموذجاً يُحتذى به، نتائج جيدة على أرض الملعب قريباً، شكراً جزيلاً لكم، وأرسل لكم جميعاً تحياتي الحارة».
Coach Marcelo Gallardo announced his departure from leading the Argentine team River Plate, following a decline in the team's results in recent times, confirming that Thursday's match against Banfield in the league will be his last at the helm of the coaching staff.
A Second Term That Did Not Meet Expectations
Gallardo had returned to River Plate on August 10, 2024, for a second term, after his brief unsuccessful stint with Saudi club Al-Ittihad. However, the results during his current period have been disappointing compared to his first term, as he led the team in 85 matches, achieving 35 wins, 32 draws, and 18 losses, without winning any titles.
المدرب الأرجنتيني مارسيلو غاياردو
An Emotional Farewell Message
Gallardo said in statements reported by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "This is a message to all River Plate fans; I will try to be brief so that I am not overwhelmed by feelings of sadness and pain as I announce that Thursday's match will be my last. I have nothing but words of thanks, especially to this great club and its fans, for their unconditional love throughout these years, even in the toughest moments when things did not go as planned."
He added: "I feel deep sadness for not being able to achieve our goals. I would like to thank everyone who trusted me, and all the coaching staff, for representing this prestigious club. I have only words of thanks and gratitude for everyone."
He concluded his remarks by saying: "I express my mutual love for all the fans, and I sincerely hope that this club, which has grown tremendously in recent years and has become a role model, achieves good results on the field soon. Thank you very much, and I send you all my warmest regards."