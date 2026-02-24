أعلن المدرب مارسيلو غاياردو رحيله عن قيادة فريق ريفر بليت الأرجنتيني، بعد تدهور نتائج الفريق في الفترة الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن مباراة الخميس ضد بانفيلد في بطولة الدوري، ستكون الأخيرة له على رأس الجهاز الفني.

ولاية ثانية لم ترق للتطلعات

وكان غاياردو قد عاد إلى ريفر بليت في 10 أغسطس 2024 لولاية ثانية، عقب تجربته القصيرة غير الناجحة مع نادي الاتحاد السعودي، إلا أن النتائج في فترته الحالية جاءت مخيبة للآمال مقارنة بولايته الأولى، إذ قاد الفريق في 85 مباراة، حقق خلالها 35 فوزاً، مقابل 32 تعادلاً و18 هزيمة، دون التتويج بأي لقب.
المدرب الأرجنتيني مارسيلو غاياردو

رسالة وداع مؤثرة

وقال غاياردو، في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية: «هذه رسالة إلى جميع مشجعي ريفر بليت، سأحاول الإيجاز حتى لا تغمرني مشاعر الحزن والألم وأنا أعلن أن مباراة الخميس ستكون الأخيرة لي، ليس لدي سوى كلمات الشكر، وبالأخص لهذا النادي العظيم وجماهيره، على حبهم غير المشروط طوال هذه السنوات، حتى في أصعب اللحظات، حيث لم تسر الأمور كما هو مخطط لها».

وأضاف: «أشعر بحزن عميق لعدم تمكننا من تحقيق أهدافنا، أود أن أشكر كل من وثق بي، وجميع أعضاء الجهاز الفني، لتمثيل هذا النادي العريق، ليس لديّ إلا كلمات الشكر والامتنان للجميع».

وختم حديثه قائلاً: «أُعرب عن حبي المتبادل لجميع المشجعين، وأتمنى من صميم قلبي أن يحقق هذا النادي، الذي نما بشكل هائل في السنوات الأخيرة وأصبح نموذجاً يُحتذى به، نتائج جيدة على أرض الملعب قريباً، شكراً جزيلاً لكم، وأرسل لكم جميعاً تحياتي الحارة».