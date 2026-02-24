The Al-Hilal Club confirmed through its official website on the social media platform "X" that player Karim Benzema will not be able to travel with the team to Al-Qassim due to feeling pain in his adductor muscle. He will undergo scans today (Tuesday) to check on the site of his injury, which means Benzema will miss his team's match against Al-Taawoun in the postponed tenth round of the Saudi Pro League.



It is worth mentioning that the player posted the phrase "In the end, we talk" on his official account on the social media platform "X," in response to the criticism he faced after his team Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with their guest Al-Ittihad in the match held at the "Kingdom Arena" as part of the 23rd round "Founding Day Round" of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen Saudi." As a result of this draw, "The Leader" lost the top spot in the league, falling one point behind Al-Nassr, who took the lead after their victory over Al-Hazem.



Al-Hilal fans had launched widespread criticism against the team's coach Inzaghi and Frenchman Karim Benzema, as the latter refused to greet the fans after the match and preferred to head to the locker room with Malcolm and Théo, which annoyed the rest of their teammates. Sources revealed to "Okaz" that Karim Benzema got into an argument with coach Inzaghi during the halftime break, trying to convince him to change his playing style and take advantage of the numerical disadvantage of the Al-Ittihad team. This intervention caused disruption in "The Leader's" locker room, leading to a decline in the team's performance in the second half. Al-Ittihad managed to maintain their balance and equalized in the 53rd minute through their Algerian player Houssam Aouar, despite being a man down and the fast start of the match by Al-Hilal, who opened the scoring early with Brazilian Malcolm in the fifth minute. Just a few minutes later, Al-Ittihad's defender Hassan Kadsh was sent off in the ninth minute, leaving the team to continue the match with 10 players.