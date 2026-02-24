أكد نادي الهلال عبر موقعه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، عدم إمكانية مغادرة اللاعب كريم بنزيما مع بعثة الفريق إلى القصيم، نظير شعوره بآلام في العضلة الضامة، على أن يجري اليوم (الثلاثاء) أشعة للاطمئنان على موضع إصابته، وبذلك يغيب بنزيما عن مشاركة فريقه أمام التعاون ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة المؤجلة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


يذكر أن اللاعب نشر عبارة «في النهاية نتحدث» عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، على موجهة الانتقادات التي طالته بعد تعادل فريقه الهلال بنتيجة 1-1 مع ضيفه الاتحاد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «المملكة أرينا» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 «جولة يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «روشن السعودي»، وفقد على إثر هذا التعادل «الزعيم» صدارة الدوري بفارق نقطة خلف النصر الذي اعتلى الصدارة بعد فوزه على الحزم.


وكانت الجماهير الهلالية قد شنت انتقادات واسعة على مدرب الفريق إنزاغي والفرنسي كريم بنزيما، إذ رفض الأخير تحية الجماهير عقب نهاية اللقاء وفضل التوجه إلى غرفة الملابس برفقة مالكوم وثيو، ما أزعج باقي زملائهم في الفريق. وكشفت مصادر لـ«عكاظ»، أن كريم بنزيما دخل في جدال مع المدرب إنزاغي في استراحة بين الشوطين، في محاولة لإقناعه بتغيير أسلوب لعبه واستغلال النقص العددي للفريق الاتحادي، وأن هذا التدخل تسبب في اضطراب غرفة ملابس «الزعيم»، ما أدى لانخفاض مستوى الفريق في الشوط الثاني، واستطاع الاتحاد الحفاظ على توازنه، وتمكن من إدراك التعادل في الدقيقة 53 عن طريق لاعبه الجزائري حسام عوار رغم النقص العددي وبداية المباراة السريعة للهلال، الذي افتتح التسجيل مبكراً عبر البرازيلي مالكوم في الدقيقة الخامسة، ولم تمر دقائق قليلة حتى تعرض الاتحاد لطرد مدافعه حسن كادش في الدقيقة التاسعة، ليكمل الفريق اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين.