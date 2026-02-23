هنأ المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، القيادة الرشيدة والشعب السعودي بمناسبة يوم التأسيس، معبراً عن فخره بوجوده في المملكة، ومؤكداً أن المملكة تمتلك إرثاً عظيماً ومستقبلاً واعداً.


وعن المواجهة القادمة أمام الاتفاق في ديربي المنطقة الشرقية، أوضح رودجرز خلال المؤتمر الصحفي قبل المباراة أن «الفريق قدم أداءً مميزاً في المباراة الماضية، لكنه يستعد حالياً لمباراة صعبة أمام الاتفاق»، مشيداً بتطور مستواه في الفترة الأخيرة. ورداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول ما الذي يحتاجه القادسية لتخطي عقبة الفريق الاتفاقي، شدد رودجرز على أهمية التركيز والانضباط الدفاعي، مع العمل على صناعة الفرص الهجومية، مؤكداً ثقته في البدلاء وقدرتهم على تعويض الغيابات، وأشار إلى أن الفريق يتعامل باحترافية مع ضغط المباريات وبانضباط واضح داخل الملعب، كما أشاد بجوليان، مبيناً أنه يذكره بلويس سواريز من حيث الروح القتالية والطاقة العالية. وختم بالتأكيد على حماس اللاعبين ودعم الجماهير، وأن الفريق يجهز لكل مباراة بالنهج ذاته سعياً لمواصلة حصد النقاط، مع منح الفرصة للشباب في التوقيت المناسب.