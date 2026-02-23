The head coach of the Al-Qadsiah first football team, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, congratulated the wise leadership and the Saudi people on the occasion of Founding Day, expressing his pride in being in the Kingdom and affirming that the Kingdom has a great heritage and a promising future.



Regarding the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq in the Eastern Province derby, Rodgers clarified during the press conference before the match that "the team delivered a distinguished performance in the last match, but is currently preparing for a tough game against Al-Ettifaq," praising the improvement in their performance recently. In response to a question from "Okaz" about what Al-Qadsiah needs to overcome the challenge posed by Al-Ettifaq, Rodgers emphasized the importance of focus and defensive discipline, while working on creating offensive opportunities. He expressed his confidence in the substitutes and their ability to compensate for absences, noting that the team is handling the pressure of matches professionally and displaying clear discipline on the field. He also praised Julian, stating that he reminds him of Luis Suárez in terms of fighting spirit and high energy. He concluded by affirming the enthusiasm of the players and the support of the fans, and that the team prepares for each match with the same approach in pursuit of continuing to collect points, while giving opportunities to the youth at the right time.