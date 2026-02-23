هنأ المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، القيادة الرشيدة والشعب السعودي بمناسبة يوم التأسيس، معبراً عن فخره بوجوده في المملكة، ومؤكداً أن المملكة تمتلك إرثاً عظيماً ومستقبلاً واعداً.
وعن المواجهة القادمة أمام الاتفاق في ديربي المنطقة الشرقية، أوضح رودجرز خلال المؤتمر الصحفي قبل المباراة أن «الفريق قدم أداءً مميزاً في المباراة الماضية، لكنه يستعد حالياً لمباراة صعبة أمام الاتفاق»، مشيداً بتطور مستواه في الفترة الأخيرة. ورداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول ما الذي يحتاجه القادسية لتخطي عقبة الفريق الاتفاقي، شدد رودجرز على أهمية التركيز والانضباط الدفاعي، مع العمل على صناعة الفرص الهجومية، مؤكداً ثقته في البدلاء وقدرتهم على تعويض الغيابات، وأشار إلى أن الفريق يتعامل باحترافية مع ضغط المباريات وبانضباط واضح داخل الملعب، كما أشاد بجوليان، مبيناً أنه يذكره بلويس سواريز من حيث الروح القتالية والطاقة العالية. وختم بالتأكيد على حماس اللاعبين ودعم الجماهير، وأن الفريق يجهز لكل مباراة بالنهج ذاته سعياً لمواصلة حصد النقاط، مع منح الفرصة للشباب في التوقيت المناسب.
The head coach of the Al-Qadsiah first football team, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, congratulated the wise leadership and the Saudi people on the occasion of Founding Day, expressing his pride in being in the Kingdom and affirming that the Kingdom has a great heritage and a promising future.
Regarding the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq in the Eastern Province derby, Rodgers clarified during the press conference before the match that "the team delivered a distinguished performance in the last match, but is currently preparing for a tough game against Al-Ettifaq," praising the improvement in their performance recently. In response to a question from "Okaz" about what Al-Qadsiah needs to overcome the challenge posed by Al-Ettifaq, Rodgers emphasized the importance of focus and defensive discipline, while working on creating offensive opportunities. He expressed his confidence in the substitutes and their ability to compensate for absences, noting that the team is handling the pressure of matches professionally and displaying clear discipline on the field. He also praised Julian, stating that he reminds him of Luis Suárez in terms of fighting spirit and high energy. He concluded by affirming the enthusiasm of the players and the support of the fans, and that the team prepares for each match with the same approach in pursuit of continuing to collect points, while giving opportunities to the youth at the right time.