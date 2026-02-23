بجدارة واستحقاق، حجز فريق «الوداد الطائفي» مقعده في دور الـ8 لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، بعد انتصاره (4-2) على فريق «الرسوخ» من جدة، في اللقاء الذي أقيم أمس (الأحد)، ضمن اليوم الأخير من منافسات دور الـ16 على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.
وأظهر لاعبو «الوداد» روحاً قتالية عالية، تجاوزوا بها وصافتهم للمجموعة (H)، واستطاعوا الإطاحة بمتصدر المجموعة (G)، ما يدل على تحضير ذهني عالٍ للاعبين في الأدوار الإقصائية.
يُذكر أن «الوداد الطائفي» سيواجه في دور الـ8 الفائز من مباراة «العربي» من جدة (متصدر المجموعة H) أمام «التعاون» من جدة (وصيف المجموعة G)، الأربعاء القادم (25 فبراير).
مباريات دور الـ8
• الثلاثاء 24 فبراير:
1- «الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي» أمام «شرطة محافظة جدة»، الساعة 11:00 مساءً.
2- «أكاديمية نور» من مكة المكرمة ضد «سلام الجامعة» من جدة، الساعة 12:50 فجر الأربعاء.
• الأربعاء 25 فبراير:
1- «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي» يواجه «حرس الحدود بمنطقة مكة»، الساعة 11:00 مساءً.
2- «الوداد الطائفي» يلاقي الفائز في لقاء فريقي «العربي» و«التعاون» من جدة، الساعة 12:50 فجر الخميس.
With merit and entitlement, the "Wydad Taifi" team secured its place in the quarter-finals of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament, after its victory (4-2) over the "Rasukh" team from Jeddah, in the match held yesterday (Sunday), as part of the final day of the Round of 16 at the Olympic Village Stadium.
The players of "Wydad" displayed a high fighting spirit, surpassing their second place in group (H), and managed to knock out the group (G) leader, indicating a high mental preparation for the players in the knockout stages.
It is worth mentioning that "Wydad Taifi" will face the winner of the match between "Al-Arabi" from Jeddah (group H leader) and "Al-Taawun" from Jeddah (group G runner-up), next Wednesday (February 25).
Quarter-Final Matches
• Tuesday, February 24:
1- "National Guard of the Western Sector" against "Jeddah Governorate Police," at 11:00 PM.
2- "Noor Academy" from Mecca against "University Peace" from Jeddah, at 12:50 AM on Wednesday.
• Wednesday, February 25:
1- "Special Forces for Environmental Security" faces "Border Guards in the Mecca Region," at 11:00 PM.
2- "Wydad Taifi" meets the winner of the match between "Al-Arabi" and "Al-Taawun" from Jeddah, at 12:50 AM on Thursday.