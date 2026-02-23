بجدارة واستحقاق، حجز فريق «الوداد الطائفي» مقعده في دور الـ8 لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، بعد انتصاره (4-2) على فريق «الرسوخ» من جدة، في اللقاء الذي أقيم أمس (الأحد)، ضمن اليوم الأخير من منافسات دور الـ16 على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.


وأظهر لاعبو «الوداد» روحاً قتالية عالية، تجاوزوا بها وصافتهم للمجموعة (H)، واستطاعوا الإطاحة بمتصدر المجموعة (G)، ما يدل على تحضير ذهني عالٍ للاعبين في الأدوار الإقصائية.


يُذكر أن «الوداد الطائفي» سيواجه في دور الـ8 الفائز من مباراة «العربي» من جدة (متصدر المجموعة H) أمام «التعاون» من جدة (وصيف المجموعة G)، الأربعاء القادم (25 فبراير).


مباريات دور الـ8


• الثلاثاء 24 فبراير:


1- «الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي» أمام «شرطة محافظة جدة»، الساعة 11:00 مساءً.


2- «أكاديمية نور» من مكة المكرمة ضد «سلام الجامعة» من جدة، الساعة 12:50 فجر الأربعاء.


• الأربعاء 25 فبراير:


1- «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي» يواجه «حرس الحدود بمنطقة مكة»، الساعة 11:00 مساءً.


2- «الوداد الطائفي» يلاقي الفائز في لقاء فريقي «العربي» و«التعاون» من جدة، الساعة 12:50 فجر الخميس.