With merit and entitlement, the "Wydad Taifi" team secured its place in the quarter-finals of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament, after its victory (4-2) over the "Rasukh" team from Jeddah, in the match held yesterday (Sunday), as part of the final day of the Round of 16 at the Olympic Village Stadium.



The players of "Wydad" displayed a high fighting spirit, surpassing their second place in group (H), and managed to knock out the group (G) leader, indicating a high mental preparation for the players in the knockout stages.



It is worth mentioning that "Wydad Taifi" will face the winner of the match between "Al-Arabi" from Jeddah (group H leader) and "Al-Taawun" from Jeddah (group G runner-up), next Wednesday (February 25).



Quarter-Final Matches



• Tuesday, February 24:



1- "National Guard of the Western Sector" against "Jeddah Governorate Police," at 11:00 PM.



2- "Noor Academy" from Mecca against "University Peace" from Jeddah, at 12:50 AM on Wednesday.



• Wednesday, February 25:



1- "Special Forces for Environmental Security" faces "Border Guards in the Mecca Region," at 11:00 PM.



2- "Wydad Taifi" meets the winner of the match between "Al-Arabi" and "Al-Taawun" from Jeddah, at 12:50 AM on Thursday.