أطاح الاتحاد بمضيفه الهلال من أعلى صدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بعد تعادلهما بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «المملكة أرينا» بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 من دوري المحترفين، جولة «يوم التأسيس».
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للهلال الذي تقدم مبكراً عن طريق البرازيلي مالكوم الذي استغل تمريرة زميله سالم الدوسري ليسددها على يسار الحارس رايكوفيتش هدفاً للهلال (د:5)، وبعد مرور 4 دقائق فقط تألق مالكوم مجدداً وتسبب في حصول مدافع الاتحاد حسن كادش على بطاقة حمراء بعد انفرادة لمالكوم، لكن كادش اضطر لعرقلته ليتحصل على بطاقة حمراء (د:9)، وفي الشوط الثاني ومن هجمة منظمة للاتحاد لعب مهند الشنقيطي كرة عرضية عالية طار لها حسام عوار وحولها برأسه لداخل المرمى الهلالي هدف تعادل للاتحاد (د:53)، وكاد الاتحاد يضاعف النتيجة رغم النقص العددي، إلا أن تألق الحارس ياسين بونو حرم يوسف النصيري من هز الشباك، وبعد 4 دقائق وقتاً بدل ضائع أعلن الحكم نهاية اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال التعادل السادس ويصل للنقطة الـ54 ليتراجع للمركز الثاني خلف المتصدر (النصر)، فيما حقق الاتحاد التعادل الخامس ووصل للنقطة الـ38 في المركز السادس.
The Union knocked out its host Al-Hilal from the top of the Saudi Pro League standings after their match ended in a 1-1 draw at the "Kingdom Arena" in Riyadh during the 23rd round of the Pro League, the "Founding Day" round.
The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Hilal, which took an early lead through Brazilian Malcolm, who capitalized on a pass from his teammate Salem Al-Dawsari to score on the left side of goalkeeper Raiković (5'). Just four minutes later, Malcolm shone again and caused Union defender Hassan Kachl to receive a red card after a one-on-one situation with Malcolm, but Kachl had to foul him, resulting in a red card (9'). In the second half, from an organized attack by the Union, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti delivered a high cross that Hossam Aouar soared to and headed into the Al-Hilal net, equalizing for the Union (53'). The Union almost doubled the score despite being a man down, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou's brilliance denied Youssef En-Nesyri from finding the net. After four minutes of stoppage time, the referee announced the end of the match with a 1-1 draw.
With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its sixth draw, reaching 54 points and dropping to second place behind the leader (Al-Nassr), while the Union secured its fifth draw, reaching 38 points in sixth place.