The Union knocked out its host Al-Hilal from the top of the Saudi Pro League standings after their match ended in a 1-1 draw at the "Kingdom Arena" in Riyadh during the 23rd round of the Pro League, the "Founding Day" round.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Hilal, which took an early lead through Brazilian Malcolm, who capitalized on a pass from his teammate Salem Al-Dawsari to score on the left side of goalkeeper Raiković (5'). Just four minutes later, Malcolm shone again and caused Union defender Hassan Kachl to receive a red card after a one-on-one situation with Malcolm, but Kachl had to foul him, resulting in a red card (9'). In the second half, from an organized attack by the Union, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti delivered a high cross that Hossam Aouar soared to and headed into the Al-Hilal net, equalizing for the Union (53'). The Union almost doubled the score despite being a man down, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou's brilliance denied Youssef En-Nesyri from finding the net. After four minutes of stoppage time, the referee announced the end of the match with a 1-1 draw.



With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its sixth draw, reaching 54 points and dropping to second place behind the leader (Al-Nassr), while the Union secured its fifth draw, reaching 38 points in sixth place.