أطاح الاتحاد بمضيفه الهلال من أعلى صدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بعد تعادلهما بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «المملكة أرينا» بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 من دوري المحترفين، جولة «يوم التأسيس».


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للهلال الذي تقدم مبكراً عن طريق البرازيلي مالكوم الذي استغل تمريرة زميله سالم الدوسري ليسددها على يسار الحارس رايكوفيتش هدفاً للهلال (د:5)، وبعد مرور 4 دقائق فقط تألق مالكوم مجدداً وتسبب في حصول مدافع الاتحاد حسن كادش على بطاقة حمراء بعد انفرادة لمالكوم، لكن كادش اضطر لعرقلته ليتحصل على بطاقة حمراء (د:9)، وفي الشوط الثاني ومن هجمة منظمة للاتحاد لعب مهند الشنقيطي كرة عرضية عالية طار لها حسام عوار وحولها برأسه لداخل المرمى الهلالي هدف تعادل للاتحاد (د:53)، وكاد الاتحاد يضاعف النتيجة رغم النقص العددي، إلا أن تألق الحارس ياسين بونو حرم يوسف النصيري من هز الشباك، وبعد 4 دقائق وقتاً بدل ضائع أعلن الحكم نهاية اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال التعادل السادس ويصل للنقطة الـ54 ليتراجع للمركز الثاني خلف المتصدر (النصر)، فيما حقق الاتحاد التعادل الخامس ووصل للنقطة الـ38 في المركز السادس.