يمرّ نادي التعاون بمرحلة مقلقة في دوري روشن، بعدما حصد 5 نقاط فقط من آخر 7 مباريات، من أصل 21 نقطة، في تراجع واضح لا يعكس طموحات الفريق ولا تطلعات جماهيره، إذ خسر التعاون من الفيحاء وضمك، ثم تعادل مع الخليج، قبل أن يتعرض لخسارة جديدة أمام نادي الاتفاق، وحقق فوزه الوحيد خلال هذه السلسلة على حساب الأخدود، ثم خسر أمام النصر، وتعادل مع الحزم.


الأرقام تكشف تراجعا كبيرا في النتائج والمردود الفني، ما يضع الجهاز الفني بقيادة البرازيلي بريكليس شاموسكا تحت ضغط متصاعد، في ظل مطالبات بوقفة جادة لإعادة الفريق إلى مساره قبل أن تتعقد الحسابات أكثر في جدول الترتيب بعد أن كان منافسا على المراكز المتقدمة في سلم ترتيب دوري روشن للمحترفين.