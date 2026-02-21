يمرّ نادي التعاون بمرحلة مقلقة في دوري روشن، بعدما حصد 5 نقاط فقط من آخر 7 مباريات، من أصل 21 نقطة، في تراجع واضح لا يعكس طموحات الفريق ولا تطلعات جماهيره، إذ خسر التعاون من الفيحاء وضمك، ثم تعادل مع الخليج، قبل أن يتعرض لخسارة جديدة أمام نادي الاتفاق، وحقق فوزه الوحيد خلال هذه السلسلة على حساب الأخدود، ثم خسر أمام النصر، وتعادل مع الحزم.
الأرقام تكشف تراجعا كبيرا في النتائج والمردود الفني، ما يضع الجهاز الفني بقيادة البرازيلي بريكليس شاموسكا تحت ضغط متصاعد، في ظل مطالبات بوقفة جادة لإعادة الفريق إلى مساره قبل أن تتعقد الحسابات أكثر في جدول الترتيب بعد أن كان منافسا على المراكز المتقدمة في سلم ترتيب دوري روشن للمحترفين.
The Al-Taawoun Club is going through a worrying phase in the Roshen League, having collected only 5 points from the last 7 matches, out of a possible 21 points, in a clear decline that does not reflect the team's ambitions or the aspirations of its fans. Al-Taawoun lost to Al-Fayha and Damak, then drew with Al-Khaleej, before suffering another loss against Al-Ittifaq. They achieved their only victory during this series against Al-Akhdoood, then lost to Al-Nassr and drew with Al-Hazem.
The numbers reveal a significant decline in results and performance, putting the coaching staff led by Brazilian coach Brekelis Shamuska under increasing pressure, amid calls for a serious effort to get the team back on track before the standings become more complicated, after having been a contender for the top positions in the Roshen Professional League.