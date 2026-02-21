The Al-Taawoun Club is going through a worrying phase in the Roshen League, having collected only 5 points from the last 7 matches, out of a possible 21 points, in a clear decline that does not reflect the team's ambitions or the aspirations of its fans. Al-Taawoun lost to Al-Fayha and Damak, then drew with Al-Khaleej, before suffering another loss against Al-Ittifaq. They achieved their only victory during this series against Al-Akhdoood, then lost to Al-Nassr and drew with Al-Hazem.



The numbers reveal a significant decline in results and performance, putting the coaching staff led by Brazilian coach Brekelis Shamuska under increasing pressure, amid calls for a serious effort to get the team back on track before the standings become more complicated, after having been a contender for the top positions in the Roshen Professional League.