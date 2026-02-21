Moroccan youth striker Abderrazak Hamdallah has ignited his competition in the race for the historical top scorer of the Roshan Saudi League, as he has narrowed the gap with the leader to just 7 goals, confirming that the battle for the historical top scorer is not yet settled.



Hamdallah scored a new goal against Damak, raising his tally to 152 goals in the history of the league, continuing his relentless pursuit of the record.



On the other hand, Al-Hazm's Syrian striker Omar Al-Soma maintained his lead with a total of 159 goals, which is the highest number in the history of the competition, achieved during his career with Al-Ahli, Al-Urooba, and Al-Hazm.



With decisive rounds remaining in the season, it seems that the historical race between the sharpshooters will remain open until the final moments, in a competition that could reshape the scoring landscape in the Roshan League.