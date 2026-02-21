أشعل مهاجم الشباب المغربي عبد الرزاق حمدالله منافسته لسباق الهدافين التاريخيين لدوري روشن السعودي، بعدما قلص الفارق مع المتصدر إلى 7 أهداف فقط، مؤكداً أن الصراع على الهداف التاريخي لم يحسم بعد.
وسجل حمدالله هدفاً جديداً في شباك ضمك، ليرفع رصيده إلى 152 هدفاً في تاريخ الدوري، مواصلاً مطاردته الحثيثة للرقم القياسي.
في المقابل، تمسك مهاجم الحزم السوري عمر السومة بالصدارة برصيد 159 هدفاً، وهو الرقم الأعلى في تاريخ المسابقة، الذي حققه خلال مسيرته مع الأهلي والعروبة والحزم.
ومع تبقي جولات حاسمة في الموسم، يبدو أن السباق التاريخي بين القناصين سيبقى مفتوحاً حتى الأمتار الأخيرة، في منافسة قد تعيد رسم خريطة الهدافين في دوري روشن.
Moroccan youth striker Abderrazak Hamdallah has ignited his competition in the race for the historical top scorer of the Roshan Saudi League, as he has narrowed the gap with the leader to just 7 goals, confirming that the battle for the historical top scorer is not yet settled.
Hamdallah scored a new goal against Damak, raising his tally to 152 goals in the history of the league, continuing his relentless pursuit of the record.
On the other hand, Al-Hazm's Syrian striker Omar Al-Soma maintained his lead with a total of 159 goals, which is the highest number in the history of the competition, achieved during his career with Al-Ahli, Al-Urooba, and Al-Hazm.
With decisive rounds remaining in the season, it seems that the historical race between the sharpshooters will remain open until the final moments, in a competition that could reshape the scoring landscape in the Roshan League.