أشعل مهاجم الشباب المغربي عبد الرزاق حمدالله منافسته لسباق الهدافين التاريخيين لدوري روشن السعودي، بعدما قلص الفارق مع المتصدر إلى 7 أهداف فقط، مؤكداً أن الصراع على الهداف التاريخي لم يحسم بعد.


وسجل حمدالله هدفاً جديداً في شباك ضمك، ليرفع رصيده إلى 152 هدفاً في تاريخ الدوري، مواصلاً مطاردته الحثيثة للرقم القياسي.


في المقابل، تمسك مهاجم الحزم السوري عمر السومة بالصدارة برصيد 159 هدفاً، وهو الرقم الأعلى في تاريخ المسابقة، الذي حققه خلال مسيرته مع الأهلي والعروبة والحزم.


ومع تبقي جولات حاسمة في الموسم، يبدو أن السباق التاريخي بين القناصين سيبقى مفتوحاً حتى الأمتار الأخيرة، في منافسة قد تعيد رسم خريطة الهدافين في دوري روشن.