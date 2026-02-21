يواصل نادي القادسية تألقه اللافت في دوري روشن السعودي تحت قيادة مدربه بريندان رودجرز، بعدما كتب تاريخاً بلغة الأرقام.
ومنذ وصول رودجرز، دخل القادسية مرحلة مختلفة تماماً، إذ أصبح أول مدرب يقود الفريق دون خسارة في أول 13 مباراة له في المسابقة، في إنجاز يعكس سرعة التأقلم وقوة العمل الفني. ولم يكتفِ الفريق بذلك، بل حقق أطول سلسلة انتصارات في تاريخه بدوري روشن بعدما فاز في 7 مباريات متتالية، مؤكداً قدرته على فرض الإيقاع على منافسيه.
وخارج ملعبه، أظهر القادسية شخصية قوية بعدما سجل 6 انتصارات متتالية، وهو الرقم الأفضل له في المسابقة، فيما امتدت سلسلة اللاهزيمة إلى 13 مباراة، لتصبح الأطول في تاريخ مشاركاته. أما على أرضه، فقد عزز الفريق هيبته بوصوله إلى 21 مباراة متتالية دون خسارة، في رقم يعكس صلابة فنية وثقة متصاعدة من المدرب.
Al-Qadisiyah Club continues its remarkable brilliance in the Saudi Roshan League under the leadership of its coach Brendan Rodgers, having made history in numbers.
Since Rodgers' arrival, Al-Qadisiyah has entered a completely different phase, becoming the first coach to lead the team without a loss in his first 13 matches in the competition, an achievement that reflects the speed of adaptation and the strength of the technical work. The team did not stop there; it achieved the longest winning streak in its history in the Roshan League after winning 7 consecutive matches, confirming its ability to impose its rhythm on its opponents.
Away from home, Al-Qadisiyah showed a strong character after recording 6 consecutive victories, which is its best number in the competition, while the unbeaten streak extended to 13 matches, becoming the longest in its history of participation. At home, the team reinforced its stature by reaching 21 consecutive matches without a loss, a figure that reflects technical solidity and growing confidence from the coach.