يواصل نادي القادسية تألقه اللافت في دوري روشن السعودي تحت قيادة مدربه بريندان رودجرز، بعدما كتب تاريخاً بلغة الأرقام.


ومنذ وصول رودجرز، دخل القادسية مرحلة مختلفة تماماً، إذ أصبح أول مدرب يقود الفريق دون خسارة في أول 13 مباراة له في المسابقة، في إنجاز يعكس سرعة التأقلم وقوة العمل الفني. ولم يكتفِ الفريق بذلك، بل حقق أطول سلسلة انتصارات في تاريخه بدوري روشن بعدما فاز في 7 مباريات متتالية، مؤكداً قدرته على فرض الإيقاع على منافسيه.


وخارج ملعبه، أظهر القادسية شخصية قوية بعدما سجل 6 انتصارات متتالية، وهو الرقم الأفضل له في المسابقة، فيما امتدت سلسلة اللاهزيمة إلى 13 مباراة، لتصبح الأطول في تاريخ مشاركاته. أما على أرضه، فقد عزز الفريق هيبته بوصوله إلى 21 مباراة متتالية دون خسارة، في رقم يعكس صلابة فنية وثقة متصاعدة من المدرب.