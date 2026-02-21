Al-Qadisiyah Club continues its remarkable brilliance in the Saudi Roshan League under the leadership of its coach Brendan Rodgers, having made history in numbers.



Since Rodgers' arrival, Al-Qadisiyah has entered a completely different phase, becoming the first coach to lead the team without a loss in his first 13 matches in the competition, an achievement that reflects the speed of adaptation and the strength of the technical work. The team did not stop there; it achieved the longest winning streak in its history in the Roshan League after winning 7 consecutive matches, confirming its ability to impose its rhythm on its opponents.



Away from home, Al-Qadisiyah showed a strong character after recording 6 consecutive victories, which is its best number in the competition, while the unbeaten streak extended to 13 matches, becoming the longest in its history of participation. At home, the team reinforced its stature by reaching 21 consecutive matches without a loss, a figure that reflects technical solidity and growing confidence from the coach.