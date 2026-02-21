The youth team achieved an important victory in their first match with their new coach Nour Eddine Zekri, defeating their host Damak 3-1 in the match held at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, during the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



The match witnessed a strong start from the youth team, and their striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah made his first scoring mark in the match in the 18th minute after receiving a header pass from his teammate Josh Brownhill. Hamdallah controlled the ball and skillfully maneuvered past Damak's defense before shooting it low into the net for the first goal for the youth team. However, Damak managed to return to the match after a clever pass from Sampaio to his teammate Flentin Fada, who struck a powerful low shot that found the net, equalizing for Damak (30th minute). Just before the end of the first half, Hamdallah managed to shake the net of Damak again, but the referee disallowed the goal after reviewing it with video technology.



In the second half, the youth team continued to apply pressure, and from a ground pass from Carrasco, Saad Al-Abid struck a powerful shot that found the net for the second goal for the youth team (58th minute). Carrasco then returned to make his scoring mark with a strong shot that settled in the net for the third goal for the youth team (84th minute), ending the match with a victory for the youth team by 3 goals to 1.



With this result, the youth team reaches 22 points in 13th place, while Damak suffered their 11th loss, remaining at 15 points in 16th place.