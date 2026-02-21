حقق فريق الشباب فوزاً مهماً في أولى مهمة مع مدربه الجديد نور الدين زكري عندما تفوق على مضيفه ضمك بـ3 أهداف لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالمحالة، وذلك في لقاءات الجولة الـ23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الشباب وتمكن مهاجمه عبدالرزاق حمدالله من وضع بصمته التهديفية الأولى في اللقاء عند الدقيقة 18 بعد أن تلقى تمريرة بالرأس من زميله جوش براونهيل، ليسيطر حمدالله على الكرة ويتلاعب بدفاع ضمك قبل أن يسددها أرضية في المرمى كهدف أول للشباب، ولكن فريق ضمك تمكن من العودة للمباراة بعد تمريرة ذكية من سامبايو لزميله فلينتين فادا الذي سددها أرضية قوية لتسكن الشباك كهدف أول وتعادل لضمك (د: 30)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن حمدالله من هز شباك ضمك مجدداً ولكن الحكم ألغى الهدف بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو.


وفي الشوط الثاني واصل الشباب ضغطه ومن تمريرة أرضية من كاراسكو سدد سعد بالعبيد كرة قوية لتسكن الشباك كهدف ثانٍ للشباب (د: 58)، قبل أن يعود كاراسكو ليضع بصمته التهديفية بعد تسديدة قوية سكنت الشباك كهدف ثالث للشباب (د: 84)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الشباب بـ3 أهداف لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يصل الشباب للنقطة الـ22 في المركز الـ13، فيما تلقى ضمك الخسارة الـ11 وتجمد رصيده عند 15 نقطة في المركز الـ16.