حقق فريق الشباب فوزاً مهماً في أولى مهمة مع مدربه الجديد نور الدين زكري عندما تفوق على مضيفه ضمك بـ3 أهداف لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالمحالة، وذلك في لقاءات الجولة الـ23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الشباب وتمكن مهاجمه عبدالرزاق حمدالله من وضع بصمته التهديفية الأولى في اللقاء عند الدقيقة 18 بعد أن تلقى تمريرة بالرأس من زميله جوش براونهيل، ليسيطر حمدالله على الكرة ويتلاعب بدفاع ضمك قبل أن يسددها أرضية في المرمى كهدف أول للشباب، ولكن فريق ضمك تمكن من العودة للمباراة بعد تمريرة ذكية من سامبايو لزميله فلينتين فادا الذي سددها أرضية قوية لتسكن الشباك كهدف أول وتعادل لضمك (د: 30)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن حمدالله من هز شباك ضمك مجدداً ولكن الحكم ألغى الهدف بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو.
وفي الشوط الثاني واصل الشباب ضغطه ومن تمريرة أرضية من كاراسكو سدد سعد بالعبيد كرة قوية لتسكن الشباك كهدف ثانٍ للشباب (د: 58)، قبل أن يعود كاراسكو ليضع بصمته التهديفية بعد تسديدة قوية سكنت الشباك كهدف ثالث للشباب (د: 84)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الشباب بـ3 أهداف لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة يصل الشباب للنقطة الـ22 في المركز الـ13، فيما تلقى ضمك الخسارة الـ11 وتجمد رصيده عند 15 نقطة في المركز الـ16.
The youth team achieved an important victory in their first match with their new coach Nour Eddine Zekri, defeating their host Damak 3-1 in the match held at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, during the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.
The match witnessed a strong start from the youth team, and their striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah made his first scoring mark in the match in the 18th minute after receiving a header pass from his teammate Josh Brownhill. Hamdallah controlled the ball and skillfully maneuvered past Damak's defense before shooting it low into the net for the first goal for the youth team. However, Damak managed to return to the match after a clever pass from Sampaio to his teammate Flentin Fada, who struck a powerful low shot that found the net, equalizing for Damak (30th minute). Just before the end of the first half, Hamdallah managed to shake the net of Damak again, but the referee disallowed the goal after reviewing it with video technology.
In the second half, the youth team continued to apply pressure, and from a ground pass from Carrasco, Saad Al-Abid struck a powerful shot that found the net for the second goal for the youth team (58th minute). Carrasco then returned to make his scoring mark with a strong shot that settled in the net for the third goal for the youth team (84th minute), ending the match with a victory for the youth team by 3 goals to 1.
With this result, the youth team reaches 22 points in 13th place, while Damak suffered their 11th loss, remaining at 15 points in 16th place.