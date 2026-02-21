دك فريق القادسية شباك مضيفه الأخدود برباعية مقابل هدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء تألق مهاجم القادسية جوليان كينيونيس الذي أحرز هدفاً مبكراً في الدقيقة 14 من عمر اللقاء، إلا أن الحكم ألغى الهدف، ليعود كينيونيس ليسجل (هاتريك 34، 74، 87)، كما سجل زميله وليد الأحمد الهدف الثاني لفريق القادسية (د: 50)، فيما أحرز هدفي الأخدود: كريستيان باسوغوغ (د: 43)، وعبدالعزيز آل هتيلة (د: 86)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز القادسية بـ4 أهداف لهدفين.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق القادسية فوزه الـ15 ويصل للنقطة 50 في المركز الـ4، فيما تلقى الأخدود الخسارة الـ16 وتجمد رصيده عند 10 نقاط في المركز الـ17.