دك فريق القادسية شباك مضيفه الأخدود برباعية مقابل هدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء تألق مهاجم القادسية جوليان كينيونيس الذي أحرز هدفاً مبكراً في الدقيقة 14 من عمر اللقاء، إلا أن الحكم ألغى الهدف، ليعود كينيونيس ليسجل (هاتريك 34، 74، 87)، كما سجل زميله وليد الأحمد الهدف الثاني لفريق القادسية (د: 50)، فيما أحرز هدفي الأخدود: كريستيان باسوغوغ (د: 43)، وعبدالعزيز آل هتيلة (د: 86)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز القادسية بـ4 أهداف لهدفين.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق القادسية فوزه الـ15 ويصل للنقطة 50 في المركز الـ4، فيما تلقى الأخدود الخسارة الـ16 وتجمد رصيده عند 10 نقاط في المركز الـ17.
The Al-Qadisiyah team defeated their host Al-Akhudud with a score of four goals to two in the match held at the Prince Hadhlul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, as part of the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
In the match, Al-Qadisiyah's striker Julian Quinones shone, scoring an early goal in the 14th minute, but the referee disallowed it. Quinones then went on to score a hat-trick (34, 74, 87), while his teammate Walid Al-Ahmad scored the second goal for Al-Qadisiyah (50'). The goals for Al-Akhudud were scored by Christian Bassogog (43') and Abdulaziz Al-Hatila (86'), ending the match with Al-Qadisiyah winning 4-2.
With this result, Al-Qadisiyah achieves their 15th victory and reaches 50 points in 4th place, while Al-Akhudud suffers their 16th loss, remaining at 10 points in 17th place.