The Al-Fayha team triumphed over their host, Al-Taawoun, with a score of 3 goals to 2 in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah as part of the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The match started quietly for both teams, and just before the end of the first half, Yassine Benzia managed to score the first goal for Al-Fayha (43rd minute). In the second half, the dynamics shifted as 4 goals were scored. Al-Fayha added a second goal through Fashion Sakala (52nd minute), prompting Al-Taawoun to rally and equalize by scoring two goals in 5 minutes from: Roger Martinez (74th minute) and Mohammed Al-Dosari (79th minute). However, Sakala shone once again, scoring his second personal goal and the third for his team in the dying moments of the match (89th minute), ending the game with Al-Fayha winning 3-2.



With this result, Al-Fayha achieves their 7th victory and reaches 26 points, placing them in 10th position, while Al-Taawoun suffers their 7th loss, remaining at 39 points in 5th position.