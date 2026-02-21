تفوق فريق الفيحاء على مضيفه التعاون بـ3 أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية هادئة من الفريقين وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن ياسين بنزيه من إحراز الهدف الأول للفيحاء (د: 43)، وفي الشوط الثاني انقلبت الموازين إذ شهد 4 أهداف، فقد استطاع الفيحاء أن يضيف الهدف الثاني عن طريق فاشون ساكالا (د: 52)، لينتفض التعاون ويدرك التعادل بإحرازه هدفين في 5 دقائق عن طريق: روجر مارتينيز (د: 74)، محمد الدوسري (د: 79)، ولكن ساكالا تألق مجدداً وأحرز الهدف الشخصي الثاني له والثالث لفريقه في الوقت القاتل (د: 89)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الفيحاء بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الفيحاء فوزه الـ7 ويصل للنقطة 26 في المركز العاشر، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة الـ7 وتجمد رصيده عند 39 نقطة في المركز الـ5.