تفوق فريق الفيحاء على مضيفه التعاون بـ3 أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية هادئة من الفريقين وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن ياسين بنزيه من إحراز الهدف الأول للفيحاء (د: 43)، وفي الشوط الثاني انقلبت الموازين إذ شهد 4 أهداف، فقد استطاع الفيحاء أن يضيف الهدف الثاني عن طريق فاشون ساكالا (د: 52)، لينتفض التعاون ويدرك التعادل بإحرازه هدفين في 5 دقائق عن طريق: روجر مارتينيز (د: 74)، محمد الدوسري (د: 79)، ولكن ساكالا تألق مجدداً وأحرز الهدف الشخصي الثاني له والثالث لفريقه في الوقت القاتل (د: 89)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الفيحاء بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الفيحاء فوزه الـ7 ويصل للنقطة 26 في المركز العاشر، فيما تلقى التعاون الخسارة الـ7 وتجمد رصيده عند 39 نقطة في المركز الـ5.
The Al-Fayha team triumphed over their host, Al-Taawoun, with a score of 3 goals to 2 in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah as part of the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
The match started quietly for both teams, and just before the end of the first half, Yassine Benzia managed to score the first goal for Al-Fayha (43rd minute). In the second half, the dynamics shifted as 4 goals were scored. Al-Fayha added a second goal through Fashion Sakala (52nd minute), prompting Al-Taawoun to rally and equalize by scoring two goals in 5 minutes from: Roger Martinez (74th minute) and Mohammed Al-Dosari (79th minute). However, Sakala shone once again, scoring his second personal goal and the third for his team in the dying moments of the match (89th minute), ending the game with Al-Fayha winning 3-2.
With this result, Al-Fayha achieves their 7th victory and reaches 26 points, placing them in 10th position, while Al-Taawoun suffers their 7th loss, remaining at 39 points in 5th position.