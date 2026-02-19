طالب مكتب المدعي العام المغربي بالسجن لمدة سنتين لـ18 مشجعاً سنغالياً ظهروا أمام محكمة الرباط الابتدائية، بعد توقيفهم منذ المباراة النهائية لكأس أمم أفريقيا في 18 يناير 2026.


ووجهت لهم تهمة «الشغب الرياضي»، حيث أكدت النيابة أن هؤلاء المشجعين سعوا عمداً لتعطيل سير المباراة وارتكبوا أعمال عنف تم بثها مباشرة على القنوات التلفزيونية.


جاءت هذه الإجراءات بعد أحداث مثيرة للجدل في ملعب مولاي عبد الله بالرباط خلال النهائي، وسط رفض المتهمين التهم الموجهة إليهم.


يُذكر أن جلسة الاستماع عقدت الخميس 19 فبراير 2026، وسط متابعة إعلامية واسعة للأحداث.