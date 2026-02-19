The Moroccan public prosecutor's office has requested a two-year prison sentence for 18 Senegalese fans who appeared before the Rabat Criminal Court, after being arrested since the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2026.



They were charged with "sporting disorder," as the prosecution confirmed that these fans deliberately sought to disrupt the match and committed acts of violence that were broadcast live on television channels.



This action came after controversial events at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat during the final, amid the defendants' denial of the charges against them.



It is worth noting that the hearing took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, amid extensive media coverage of the events.