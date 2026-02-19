طالب مكتب المدعي العام المغربي بالسجن لمدة سنتين لـ18 مشجعاً سنغالياً ظهروا أمام محكمة الرباط الابتدائية، بعد توقيفهم منذ المباراة النهائية لكأس أمم أفريقيا في 18 يناير 2026.
ووجهت لهم تهمة «الشغب الرياضي»، حيث أكدت النيابة أن هؤلاء المشجعين سعوا عمداً لتعطيل سير المباراة وارتكبوا أعمال عنف تم بثها مباشرة على القنوات التلفزيونية.
جاءت هذه الإجراءات بعد أحداث مثيرة للجدل في ملعب مولاي عبد الله بالرباط خلال النهائي، وسط رفض المتهمين التهم الموجهة إليهم.
يُذكر أن جلسة الاستماع عقدت الخميس 19 فبراير 2026، وسط متابعة إعلامية واسعة للأحداث.
The Moroccan public prosecutor's office has requested a two-year prison sentence for 18 Senegalese fans who appeared before the Rabat Criminal Court, after being arrested since the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2026.
They were charged with "sporting disorder," as the prosecution confirmed that these fans deliberately sought to disrupt the match and committed acts of violence that were broadcast live on television channels.
This action came after controversial events at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat during the final, amid the defendants' denial of the charges against them.
It is worth noting that the hearing took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, amid extensive media coverage of the events.