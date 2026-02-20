The coach of the Damac first football team, Brazilian Fabio Carille, emphasized the importance of his team's match against their guest, Al-Shabab, in the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Carille said in the press conference preceding the match: "We are currently working on preparing for this encounter in the best possible way, in order to continue our victories and achieve the second consecutive win that we need at this stage."



He continued his remarks by saying: "We have a group of players with good capabilities, and we are still in the stage of getting to know them more deeply. They showed impressive levels in the last match, and we will continue to work to showcase their abilities even more."



Regarding the match against Al-Shabab, Carille said: "In the previous match, we faced a coach with extensive experience in the league, and now we will play against a team that has a new technical staff that also possesses good experience and knowledge of the Saudi league, which represents an additional challenge and requires us to manage the match wisely and with focus. The upcoming matches for Damac will not be easy, but this is the case for all teams; the league is strong and the competition is high, and there is no match that can be considered easy."



Carille concluded his remarks by saying: "My focus right now is entirely on the match against Al-Shabab only, and I am not preoccupied with the players who are at risk of suspension. This issue will be addressed at the appropriate time after the match."