أكد مدرب فريق ضمك الأول لكرة القدم البرازيلي فابيو كاريلي أهمية لقاء فريقه أمام ضيفه الشباب ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وقال كاريلي في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المواجهة: «نعمل حالياً على التحضير لهذه المواجهة بأفضل شكل ممكن، وذلك من أجل مواصلة الانتصارات وتحقيق الفوز الثاني على التوالي الذي نحتاجه في هذه المرحلة».


وأكمل حديثه قائلاً: «نمتلك مجموعة مع اللاعبين أصحاب الإمكانيات الجيدة، وما زلنا في مرحلة التعرف عليهم بشكل أعمق، وقد أظهروا مستويات مميزة في اللقاء الماضي وسنواصل العمل لإبراز قدراتهم بصورة أكبر».


وعن مواجهة الشباب قال كاريلي: «واجهنا في المباراة السابقة مدرباً يمتلك خبرة كبيرة في الدوري، والآن سنلعب أمام فريق يضم طاقماً فنياً جديداً يتمتع هو الآخر بتجربة ومعرفة جيدة بالدوري السعودي، وهو ما يمثل تحدياً إضافياً ويتطلب منا إدارة اللقاء بحكمة وتركيز، والمباريات المقبلة لضمك لن تكون سهلة، لكن هذا هو حال جميع الفرق، فالدوري قوي والتنافس فيه عالٍ، ولا توجد مواجهة يمكن اعتبارها سهلة».


واختتم كاريلي حديثه قائلاً: «تركيزي في الوقت الحالي منصب بالكامل على مباراة الشباب فقط، ولا أشغل تفكيري باللاعبين المهددين بالإيقاف، وسيتم التعامل مع هذا الملف في الوقت المناسب بعد اللقاء».