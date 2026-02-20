أكد مدرب فريق ضمك الأول لكرة القدم البرازيلي فابيو كاريلي أهمية لقاء فريقه أمام ضيفه الشباب ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
وقال كاريلي في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المواجهة: «نعمل حالياً على التحضير لهذه المواجهة بأفضل شكل ممكن، وذلك من أجل مواصلة الانتصارات وتحقيق الفوز الثاني على التوالي الذي نحتاجه في هذه المرحلة».
وأكمل حديثه قائلاً: «نمتلك مجموعة مع اللاعبين أصحاب الإمكانيات الجيدة، وما زلنا في مرحلة التعرف عليهم بشكل أعمق، وقد أظهروا مستويات مميزة في اللقاء الماضي وسنواصل العمل لإبراز قدراتهم بصورة أكبر».
وعن مواجهة الشباب قال كاريلي: «واجهنا في المباراة السابقة مدرباً يمتلك خبرة كبيرة في الدوري، والآن سنلعب أمام فريق يضم طاقماً فنياً جديداً يتمتع هو الآخر بتجربة ومعرفة جيدة بالدوري السعودي، وهو ما يمثل تحدياً إضافياً ويتطلب منا إدارة اللقاء بحكمة وتركيز، والمباريات المقبلة لضمك لن تكون سهلة، لكن هذا هو حال جميع الفرق، فالدوري قوي والتنافس فيه عالٍ، ولا توجد مواجهة يمكن اعتبارها سهلة».
واختتم كاريلي حديثه قائلاً: «تركيزي في الوقت الحالي منصب بالكامل على مباراة الشباب فقط، ولا أشغل تفكيري باللاعبين المهددين بالإيقاف، وسيتم التعامل مع هذا الملف في الوقت المناسب بعد اللقاء».
The coach of the Damac first football team, Brazilian Fabio Carille, emphasized the importance of his team's match against their guest, Al-Shabab, in the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Carille said in the press conference preceding the match: "We are currently working on preparing for this encounter in the best possible way, in order to continue our victories and achieve the second consecutive win that we need at this stage."
He continued his remarks by saying: "We have a group of players with good capabilities, and we are still in the stage of getting to know them more deeply. They showed impressive levels in the last match, and we will continue to work to showcase their abilities even more."
Regarding the match against Al-Shabab, Carille said: "In the previous match, we faced a coach with extensive experience in the league, and now we will play against a team that has a new technical staff that also possesses good experience and knowledge of the Saudi league, which represents an additional challenge and requires us to manage the match wisely and with focus. The upcoming matches for Damac will not be easy, but this is the case for all teams; the league is strong and the competition is high, and there is no match that can be considered easy."
Carille concluded his remarks by saying: "My focus right now is entirely on the match against Al-Shabab only, and I am not preoccupied with the players who are at risk of suspension. This issue will be addressed at the appropriate time after the match."