The English club Al Ahly's striker Ivan Toney compensated for missing a penalty during his team's match against Al-Najma, in the third round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League, by scoring 3 goals (a hat-trick) in the same match.



Toney had missed a penalty during the course of the game, but he returned to confirm his attacking presence by scoring 3 goals that led his team to strengthen the score, showcasing his ability to overcome pressure and respond on the pitch.



The "hat-trick" is an extension of the player's brilliance this season, as he continues to deliver impressive performances and make significant scoring contributions in his team's journey within the league.



The match confirmed Toney's value as one of the team's key attacking players, as he successfully turned the moment of missing the penalty into a positive motivation, contributing to achieving an important result in the competition for the Roshen Saudi Pro League.