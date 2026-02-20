عوّض مهاجم النادي الأهلي الإنجليزي إيفان توني إهداره ركلة جزاء خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام نادي النجمة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والعشرين من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بتسجيله 3 أهداف (هاتريك) في اللقاء ذاته.


وكان توني قد أضاع ركلة جزاء في مجريات المباراة، قبل أن يعود ويؤكد حضوره الهجومي بتسجيل 3 أهداف قادت فريقه لتعزيز النتيجة، في أداء عكس قدرته على تجاوز الضغوط والرد داخل المستطيل الأخضر.


ويُعد «الهاتريك» امتداداً لتألق اللاعب في الموسم الحالي، حيث يواصل تقديم مستويات فنية لافتة ومساهمة تهديفية مؤثرة في مشوار فريقه ضمن منافسات الدوري.


وأكدت المباراة قيمة توني كأحد أبرز العناصر الهجومية في الفريق، إذ نجح في تحويل لحظة إهدار الركلة إلى دافع إيجابي، مسهماً في تحقيق نتيجة مهمة ضمن سباق المنافسة في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.