The management of Damak Club, headed by Engineer Khalid Al-Mushaat, has renewed the contract of the first team football defender, the Algerian international Abdelkader Bedran. This move aligns with the club's objectives to maintain team stability and strengthen its ranks with outstanding players.



Bedran joined Damak in June 2022 and has since delivered impressive performances that have made him a key player, distinguished by his strong play and consistency in the backline, becoming one of the team's standout defenders.



Bedran has played a total of 96 official matches with the Southern Knight in various competitions, during which he scored 3 goals and contributed to many positive results.



This renewal reflects the club management's confidence in the player's technical abilities and experience, as well as an appreciation for his contributions and commitment on the field, with hopes of continuing to deliver exceptional performances in the upcoming period and fulfilling the aspirations of Damak's fans.