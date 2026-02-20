جددت إدارة نادي ضمك برئاسة المهندس خالد آل مشعط عقد مدافع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم الدولي الجزائري عبدالقادر بدران، وذلك ضمن توجهات النادي الهادفة إلى الحفاظ على استقرار الفريق ودعم صفوفه بالعناصر المميزة.


وكان بدران قد انضم إلى صفوف ضمك في يونيو 2022، وقدم منذ ذلك الحين مستويات لافتة جعلته من الركائز الأساسية، حيث تميّز بأدائه القوي وثباته في الخط الخلفي، ليصبح أحد أبرز المدافعين في الفريق.


وخاض بدران مع فارس الجنوب «96» مباراة رسمية في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها «3» أهداف وأسهم في العديد من النتائج الإيجابية.


ويأتي هذا التجديد امتداداً لثقة إدارة النادي في إمكانات اللاعب الفنية وخبرته، وتقديراً لما قدمه من عطاء والتزام داخل الملعب، على أمل مواصلة تقديم المستويات المميزة خلال الفترة القادمة وتحقيق تطلعات جماهير ضمك.