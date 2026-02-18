Al-Riyadh will be a guest of Al-Khulood at exactly 10 PM tomorrow night (Thursday) at the Al-Hazm Club stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the matches of the 23rd round of the Saudi Pro League.



Al-Khulood enters this match with the ambition of winning and compensating for its loss in the previous round against Al-Najma. Al-Khulood is currently in 13th place with 19 points, having achieved 6 victories, 1 draw, and 14 losses, scoring 27 goals and conceding 37 goals.



Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh enters the match seeking to return to the path of victories, which has been absent for 15 rounds. Their last victory in the league was against Al-Khulood in the first round when Al-Riyadh won 1-0. They aim to repeat that victory and escape from the relegation zone, as Al-Riyadh is currently in 16th place with 13 points, having achieved 2 victories, 7 draws, and 12 losses, scoring 19 goals and conceding 41 goals.



This match tonight is the fourth between them in the Pro League, with Al-Riyadh winning in two matches while Al-Khulood has won one. The Al-Riyadh attack has scored 6 goals, while the Al-Khulood attack has scored 4 goals.