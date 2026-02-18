يحل الرياض ضيفاً على الخلود عند تمام العاشرة من ليل غد (الخميس) على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يدخل الخلود هذا اللقاء بطموح الفوز وتعويض خسارته في الجولة الماضية أمام النجمة، ويحتل الخلود المركز الـ13 برصيد 19 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات وتعادل وحيد و14 خسارة، وله من الأهداف 27 وعليه 37 هدفاً.


فيما يدخل الرياض اللقاء سعياً للعودة لطريق الانتصارات الذي غاب لـ15 جولة، وكان آخر انتصار له في الدوري أمام مضيفه في لقاء الليلة الخلود في الدور الأول عندما انتصر الرياض بهدف دون مقابل، ويطمح لتكرار ذلك الفوز والهروب من مراكز الهبوط، إذ يحتل الرياض المركز الـ16 برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من انتصارين و7 تعادلات و12 خسارة وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 41 هدفاً.


ويعد لقاء الليلة الرابع بينهما في دوري المحترفين، انتصر الرياض في لقاءين فيما انتصر الخلود في لقاء، وأحرز هجوم الرياض 6 أهداف، فيما سجل هجوم الخلود 4 أهداف.