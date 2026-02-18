In one of the highlights of the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, Al-Ettifaq will host Al-Fateh at exactly 10 PM tomorrow (Thursday) at the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq in Dammam.



Al-Ettifaq enters this match occupying the seventh position with 35 points, which they have earned from 10 wins, 5 draws, and 6 losses, scoring 30 goals and conceding 32. They aim to take advantage of the home ground and the support of their fans to achieve victory and return to the top positions.



Meanwhile, Al-Fateh enters this match in the tenth position with 24 points, gained from 6 wins, 6 draws, and 9 losses. Their attack has scored 26 goals, while their defense has conceded 37 goals. They are striving to secure three points and return to the winning path, which they have been absent from for seven consecutive rounds.



The two teams have previously met in the Professional League in 29 matches, with Al-Fateh winning 13 matches, Al-Ettifaq winning 8 matches, and 8 matches ending in a draw. Al-Fateh's attack has scored 42 goals, while Al-Ettifaq's attack has scored 25 goals.