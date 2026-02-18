في واحدة من قمم الجولة 23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، يستضيف الاتفاق نظيره الفتح عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من ليل غد (الخميس) على استاد ايجو بنادي الاتفاق بالدمام.


يدخل الاتفاق هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز السابع برصيد 35 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات و5 تعادلات و6 خسائر وله من الأهداف 30 وعليه 32 هدفاً، ويطمح لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق الانتصار والعودة لمراكز القمة.


فيما يدخل فريق الفتح هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز العاشر برصيد 24 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و9 خسائر، وأحرز هجومه 26 هدفاً، فيما استقبلت شباكه 37 هدفاً، ويسعى للظفر بالنقاط الثلاث والعودة لطريق الانتصارات والذي غاب لسبع جولات متتالية.


وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري المحترفين في 29 لقاء، انتصر الفتح في 13 لقاء، فيما فاز الاتفاق في 8 لقاءات، وتعادلا في 8 لقاءات، وتمكن هجوم الفتح من تسجيل 42 هدفاً، فيما سجل هجوم الاتفاق 25 هدفًا.