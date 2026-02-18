قال لاعب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي التعاون محمد الكويكبي إن مدرب فريقه السابق في الاتفاق الإنجليزي ستيفن جيرارد كان يطالب لاعبي فريق الاتفاق بأداء التدريبات قبل أذان المغرب خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، في سابقة هي الأولى من نوعها. وتحدث الكويكبي خلال لقائه مع قناة ثمانية: «كان جيرارد يطلب منا حضور التدريبات ونحن صائمون، وكانت هذه أول مرة يحدث لنا هذا الأمر خصوصا أننا في شهر رمضان الكريم، وتحدثنا مع المدرب جيرارد كي يؤخر التدريبات بعد الإفطار، لكنه كان يرى أن قراره صحيح». وأحدثت تصريحات الكويكبي، ردود فعل واسعة في الشارع الاتفاقي، خصوصاً أن هذا الأمر لم يكن معروفاً من قبل في البيت الاتفاقي، وما قام به الإنجليزي جيرارد يعتبر الأول من نوعه من حيث إجبار اللاعبين على أداء التدريبات خلال فترة الصيام.
The first-team football player for Al-Taawoun Club, Mohammed Al-Kuwikbi, stated that his former coach at Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard, demanded that the players attend training sessions before the Maghrib prayer during the holy month of Ramadan, which is a first of its kind. Al-Kuwikbi spoke during his interview with Thamanya channel: "Gerrard asked us to attend training while we were fasting, and this was the first time we experienced this, especially since it was during the blessed month of Ramadan. We spoke with coach Gerrard to delay the training after Iftar, but he believed his decision was correct." Al-Kuwikbi's statements sparked widespread reactions in the Al-Ettifaq community, especially since this matter had not been known before in the Al-Ettifaq household. What the Englishman Gerrard did is considered unprecedented in terms of forcing players to train during the fasting period.