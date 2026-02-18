The first-team football player for Al-Taawoun Club, Mohammed Al-Kuwikbi, stated that his former coach at Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard, demanded that the players attend training sessions before the Maghrib prayer during the holy month of Ramadan, which is a first of its kind. Al-Kuwikbi spoke during his interview with Thamanya channel: "Gerrard asked us to attend training while we were fasting, and this was the first time we experienced this, especially since it was during the blessed month of Ramadan. We spoke with coach Gerrard to delay the training after Iftar, but he believed his decision was correct." Al-Kuwikbi's statements sparked widespread reactions in the Al-Ettifaq community, especially since this matter had not been known before in the Al-Ettifaq household. What the Englishman Gerrard did is considered unprecedented in terms of forcing players to train during the fasting period.