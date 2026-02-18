قال لاعب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي التعاون محمد الكويكبي إن مدرب فريقه السابق في الاتفاق الإنجليزي ستيفن جيرارد كان يطالب لاعبي فريق الاتفاق بأداء التدريبات قبل أذان المغرب خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، في سابقة هي الأولى من نوعها. وتحدث الكويكبي خلال لقائه مع قناة ثمانية: «كان جيرارد يطلب منا حضور التدريبات ونحن صائمون، وكانت هذه أول مرة يحدث لنا هذا الأمر خصوصا أننا في شهر رمضان الكريم، وتحدثنا مع المدرب جيرارد كي يؤخر التدريبات بعد الإفطار، لكنه كان يرى أن قراره صحيح». وأحدثت تصريحات الكويكبي، ردود فعل واسعة في الشارع الاتفاقي، خصوصاً أن هذا الأمر لم يكن معروفاً من قبل في البيت الاتفاقي، وما قام به الإنجليزي جيرارد يعتبر الأول من نوعه من حيث إجبار اللاعبين على أداء التدريبات خلال فترة الصيام.