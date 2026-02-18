After the Italian police requested that the referee of the Inter vs. Juventus match not leave his home due to death threats made via social media, according to local media reports. The "Italian summit," which ended with the league leaders Inter defeating their guests Juventus 3-2 on Saturday in the 25th round, witnessed significant tension after referee Federico La Penna issued a second yellow card to Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu in the 42nd minute for a "phantom" foul committed on Alessandro Bastoni, which angered Juventus management and fans.



Assistant referee Hakan Başkurt suffered a head injury, leading to a brief loss of consciousness and a deep cut above his eyebrow, as a "scooter" was thrown at him by a fan before the end of the match between the teams Dardanelspor and Hekimhan Belediyespor in the Turkish Maltese First Amateur League, after a goal for the home team was disallowed for offside. Turkish security forces arrested the suspect at the scene of the incident and interrogated him before releasing him pending further investigations. It is expected that the Turkish Football Federation and security authorities will conduct an extensive investigation into the reasons for the weak security measures and how a scooter made it into the stands.