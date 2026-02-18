بعد أن طلبت الشرطة الإيطالية من حكم مباراة إنتر ويوفنتوس عدم مغادرة منزله على خلفية تهديداتٍ بالقتل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وفق ما أفادت به وسائل إعلامٍ محلية. وشهدت «القمة الإيطالية»، التي انتهت بفوز إنتر المتصدر على ضيفه يوفنتوس 3ـ2 السبت ضمن المرحلة الـ 25، توتراً كبيراً بعد أن طرد الحكم فيديريكو لا بينا بالبطاقة الصفراء الثانية مدافع «السيدة العجوز» الفرنسي بيار كالولو، في الدقيقة 42 بسبب خطأ «وهمي»، ارتكبه على أليساندرو باستوني، ما أثار غضب إدارة يوفنتوس وجماهيره.


تعرض الحكم المساعد هاكان باشكورت لإصابة في الرأس، ما أدى إلى فقدانه الوعي لحظات قصيرة وإصابة جرح عميق فوق حاجبه، جراء رمي «السكوتر»من أحد المشجعين على الحكم قبل نهاية المواجهة التي جمعت فريقي دارندسبور وهيكيمهان بلدية غيرمانا سبور في دوري مالطية التركي الأول للهواة، بعدما ألغى هدفا لصالح الفريق المضيف بداعي التسلل، وألقت قوات الأمن الشرطة التركية القبض على المشتبه به في موقع الحادث، وتم استجوابه قبل أن يطلق سراحه في انتظار استمرار التحقيقات، فيما من المتوقع أن يشمل الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم والجهات الأمنية تحقيقا موسعا حول أسباب ضعف الإجراءات الأمنية وكيفية وصول سكوتر إلى المدرجات.