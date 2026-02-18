بعد أن طلبت الشرطة الإيطالية من حكم مباراة إنتر ويوفنتوس عدم مغادرة منزله على خلفية تهديداتٍ بالقتل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وفق ما أفادت به وسائل إعلامٍ محلية. وشهدت «القمة الإيطالية»، التي انتهت بفوز إنتر المتصدر على ضيفه يوفنتوس 3ـ2 السبت ضمن المرحلة الـ 25، توتراً كبيراً بعد أن طرد الحكم فيديريكو لا بينا بالبطاقة الصفراء الثانية مدافع «السيدة العجوز» الفرنسي بيار كالولو، في الدقيقة 42 بسبب خطأ «وهمي»، ارتكبه على أليساندرو باستوني، ما أثار غضب إدارة يوفنتوس وجماهيره.
تعرض الحكم المساعد هاكان باشكورت لإصابة في الرأس، ما أدى إلى فقدانه الوعي لحظات قصيرة وإصابة جرح عميق فوق حاجبه، جراء رمي «السكوتر»من أحد المشجعين على الحكم قبل نهاية المواجهة التي جمعت فريقي دارندسبور وهيكيمهان بلدية غيرمانا سبور في دوري مالطية التركي الأول للهواة، بعدما ألغى هدفا لصالح الفريق المضيف بداعي التسلل، وألقت قوات الأمن الشرطة التركية القبض على المشتبه به في موقع الحادث، وتم استجوابه قبل أن يطلق سراحه في انتظار استمرار التحقيقات، فيما من المتوقع أن يشمل الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم والجهات الأمنية تحقيقا موسعا حول أسباب ضعف الإجراءات الأمنية وكيفية وصول سكوتر إلى المدرجات.
After the Italian police requested that the referee of the Inter vs. Juventus match not leave his home due to death threats made via social media, according to local media reports. The "Italian summit," which ended with the league leaders Inter defeating their guests Juventus 3-2 on Saturday in the 25th round, witnessed significant tension after referee Federico La Penna issued a second yellow card to Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu in the 42nd minute for a "phantom" foul committed on Alessandro Bastoni, which angered Juventus management and fans.
Assistant referee Hakan Başkurt suffered a head injury, leading to a brief loss of consciousness and a deep cut above his eyebrow, as a "scooter" was thrown at him by a fan before the end of the match between the teams Dardanelspor and Hekimhan Belediyespor in the Turkish Maltese First Amateur League, after a goal for the home team was disallowed for offside. Turkish security forces arrested the suspect at the scene of the incident and interrogated him before releasing him pending further investigations. It is expected that the Turkish Football Federation and security authorities will conduct an extensive investigation into the reasons for the weak security measures and how a scooter made it into the stands.