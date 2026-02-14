Under the patronage of the Prince of Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of the Governor of Al-Hajrah, Bandar bin Suwailem Al-Odailah, and the Sheikh of the Al-Shughban tribe, Dr. Ahmed bin Saad Al-Tayyir, the "Rare Camels" competition was held in its fourth season as part of the "Winter of Al-Hajrah" festival activities. At the conclusion of the competition, prizes were distributed to the winners.



Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyir confirmed that the Al-Hajrah governorate is currently witnessing a growing activity in organizing sports and cultural events, pointing out that the competition reflects the governorate's commitment to its historical heritage and traditions in camel breeding, in line with the directives of the Prince of the region and the Governor of Al-Hajrah. He prayed to God to protect our country under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



For his part, the judge in the competition, Khalid Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, explained that the competition saw wide participation from owners who were keen to make the event a success before seeking to win the prizes, emphasizing that camel breeding, care, and related races are an authentic historical heritage of the lives of the people of Al-Hajrah and their cultural identity.