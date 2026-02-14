تحت رعاية أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور محافظ الحجرة بندر بن سويلم العضيلة، وشيخ قبيلة الشغبان الدكتور أحمد بن سعد الطيار، أُقيمت مسابقة «نوادر الإبل» في موسمها الرابع ضمن فعاليات مهرجان «شتاء الحجرة»، وتم في ختام المسابقة توزيع الجوائز على الفائزين.


وأكد الشيخ الدكتور أحمد الطيار أن محافظة الحجرة تشهد حالياً نشاطاً متنامياً في تنظيم الفعاليات الرياضية والثقافية، مشيراً إلى أن المسابقة تعكس حرص المحافظة على إرثها التاريخي وتقاليدها في تربية الإبل، وتواكب توجيهات أمير المنطقة ومحافظ الحجرة، داعياً الله أن يحفظ بلادنا في ظل القيادة الرشيدة لخادم الحرمين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان.


من جهته، أوضح المحكم في المسابقة خالد محمد السوادي أن المنافسة شهدت مشاركة واسعة من المُلّاك، الذين حرصوا على إنجاح الحدث قبل السعي للحصول على الجوائز، مؤكداً أن تربية الإبل ورعايتها والسباقات المتعلقة بها إرث تاريخي أصيل من حياة أهالي الحجرة وهويتهم الثقافية.