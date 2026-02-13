The Al-Nasr Club team delegation left for Al-Ahsa yesterday evening to face Al-Fateh in the second round of the Roshen Professional League. The team's captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, accompanied the delegation, confirming his readiness after missing three matches.



The team completed its final training session at the Dar Al-Nasr Stadium before heading to the airport. The Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus excluded the Iraqi player Haidar Abdul-Kareem from the final list, a decision based purely on the coach's tactical vision. He preferred to rely on alternative tactical options that suit the nature of the opponent and their style of play. Meanwhile, the list included all other foreign players in the team, reflecting the coaching staff's desire to enter with full strength to ensure they secure all three points and not miss any opportunity.



For their part, Al-Nasr fans are counting heavily on Coach Jesus's experience in managing such matches and his ability to utilize the available stars to break through the opponent's defenses. The ultimate goal remains the same: to return with full points to continue the march towards the league title and to bring joy to the championship-hungry Al-Nasr fans.