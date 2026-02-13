غادرت بعثة فريق نادي النصر إلى الأحساء مساء أمس، لمواجهة فريق الفتح ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية والعشرين من مسابقة دوري روشن للمحترفين، وقد رافق البعثة قائد الفريق كريستيانو رونالدو، حيث تأكدت جاهزيته وذلك بعد غياب 3 مباريات.
وقد أنهى الفريق تدريباته الأخيرة على ملعب دار النصر قبل المغادرة للمطار، واستبعد البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس مدرب النصر، المحترف العراقي حيدر عبدالكريم من القائمة النهائية، ويأتي هذا القرار بناءً على رؤية فنية بحتة من جانب المدرب البرتغالي، الذي فضل الاعتماد على خيارات تكتيكية بديلة تتناسب مع طبيعة الخصم وأسلوب لعبه، بينما ضمت القائمة كافة اللاعبين الأجانب الآخرين في صفوف الفريق، مما يعكس رغبة الجهاز الفني في الدخول بكامل قوته الضاربة لضمان حصد النقاط الثلاث وعدم التفريط في أي فرصة.
من جهته تعول الجماهير النصراويه كثيراً على حنكة المدرب جيسوس في إدارة مثل هذه المباريات، وقدرته على توظيف النجوم المتاحين لفك شفرة دفاعات الخصم، والهدف الأسمى يظل واحداً وهو العودة بالنقاط الكاملة لمواصلة الزحف نحو لقب الدوري وإسعاد الجماهير النصراوية المتعطشة للبطولات.
The Al-Nasr Club team delegation left for Al-Ahsa yesterday evening to face Al-Fateh in the second round of the Roshen Professional League. The team's captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, accompanied the delegation, confirming his readiness after missing three matches.
The team completed its final training session at the Dar Al-Nasr Stadium before heading to the airport. The Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus excluded the Iraqi player Haidar Abdul-Kareem from the final list, a decision based purely on the coach's tactical vision. He preferred to rely on alternative tactical options that suit the nature of the opponent and their style of play. Meanwhile, the list included all other foreign players in the team, reflecting the coaching staff's desire to enter with full strength to ensure they secure all three points and not miss any opportunity.
For their part, Al-Nasr fans are counting heavily on Coach Jesus's experience in managing such matches and his ability to utilize the available stars to break through the opponent's defenses. The ultimate goal remains the same: to return with full points to continue the march towards the league title and to bring joy to the championship-hungry Al-Nasr fans.