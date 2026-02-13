غادرت بعثة فريق نادي النصر إلى الأحساء مساء أمس، لمواجهة فريق الفتح ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية والعشرين من مسابقة دوري روشن للمحترفين، وقد رافق البعثة قائد الفريق كريستيانو رونالدو، حيث تأكدت جاهزيته وذلك بعد غياب 3 مباريات.


وقد أنهى الفريق تدريباته الأخيرة على ملعب دار النصر قبل المغادرة للمطار، واستبعد البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس مدرب النصر، المحترف العراقي حيدر عبدالكريم من القائمة النهائية، ويأتي هذا القرار بناءً على رؤية فنية بحتة من جانب المدرب البرتغالي، الذي فضل الاعتماد على خيارات تكتيكية بديلة تتناسب مع طبيعة الخصم وأسلوب لعبه، بينما ضمت القائمة كافة اللاعبين الأجانب الآخرين في صفوف الفريق، مما يعكس رغبة الجهاز الفني في الدخول بكامل قوته الضاربة لضمان حصد النقاط الثلاث وعدم التفريط في أي فرصة.


من جهته تعول الجماهير النصراويه كثيراً على حنكة المدرب جيسوس في إدارة مثل هذه المباريات، وقدرته على توظيف النجوم المتاحين لفك شفرة دفاعات الخصم، والهدف الأسمى يظل واحداً وهو العودة بالنقاط الكاملة لمواصلة الزحف نحو لقب الدوري وإسعاد الجماهير النصراوية المتعطشة للبطولات.