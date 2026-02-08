يغيب النجم الهلالي كريما بنزيما عن المشاركة مع فريقه في مواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي غداً (الإثنين) الساعة 7:00 مساءً، على ملعب آل راشد في مدينة دبي، ضمن الجولة السابعة من دور المجموعات في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة، ويأتي غياب اللاعب بنزيما بسبب نظام البطولة الذي يمنعه من المشاركة مع الفريق الهلالي حتى نهاية مباريات دور المجموعات؛ نظراً لمشاركته مع فريقه السابق الاتحاد، وستكون أولى مشاركته مع الزعيم بدءاً من مباريات دور ثمن النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية.

وسيشارك الثنائي سايمون بوابري، ومحمد قادر ميتي مع الفريق الهلالي في مباراتي شباب الأهلي والوحدة الإماراتيين، ضمن ختام دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.

وسيختتم المدرب الهلالي إنزاغي مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة فريقه أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي القادمة، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية رئيسية سيركز من خلالها على تطبيق اللاعبين للنهج الفني المناسب، واعتماد العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المباراة المرتقبة.

ويتطلع المدرب إنزاغي لمواصلة فريقه للانتصارات وتحقيق الفوز على شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، وحصد النقاط الثلاث والمحافظة على صدارة مجموعة أندية الغرب، في دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة.

ويحتل الفريق الهلالي المركز الأول برصيد 18 بالعلامة الكاملة من ست مباريات خاضها في دور المجموعات بالبطولة الآسيوية.