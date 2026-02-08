يغيب النجم الهلالي كريما بنزيما عن المشاركة مع فريقه في مواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي غداً (الإثنين) الساعة 7:00 مساءً، على ملعب آل راشد في مدينة دبي، ضمن الجولة السابعة من دور المجموعات في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة، ويأتي غياب اللاعب بنزيما بسبب نظام البطولة الذي يمنعه من المشاركة مع الفريق الهلالي حتى نهاية مباريات دور المجموعات؛ نظراً لمشاركته مع فريقه السابق الاتحاد، وستكون أولى مشاركته مع الزعيم بدءاً من مباريات دور ثمن النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية.
وسيشارك الثنائي سايمون بوابري، ومحمد قادر ميتي مع الفريق الهلالي في مباراتي شباب الأهلي والوحدة الإماراتيين، ضمن ختام دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
وسيختتم المدرب الهلالي إنزاغي مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة فريقه أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي القادمة، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية رئيسية سيركز من خلالها على تطبيق اللاعبين للنهج الفني المناسب، واعتماد العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المباراة المرتقبة.
ويتطلع المدرب إنزاغي لمواصلة فريقه للانتصارات وتحقيق الفوز على شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، وحصد النقاط الثلاث والمحافظة على صدارة مجموعة أندية الغرب، في دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة.
ويحتل الفريق الهلالي المركز الأول برصيد 18 بالعلامة الكاملة من ست مباريات خاضها في دور المجموعات بالبطولة الآسيوية.
The star player of Al-Hilal, Karim Benzema, will miss the match against Al-Ahli UAE tomorrow (Monday) at 7:00 PM, at Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, as part of the seventh round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. Benzema's absence is due to the tournament's regulations, which prevent him from participating with Al-Hilal until the end of the group stage matches, as he previously played for his former team, Al-Ittihad. His first appearance with the team will be in the Round of 16 matches in the Asian tournament.
Simon Buwabri and Mohamed Qader Miti will join the Al-Hilal team for the matches against Al-Ahli and Al-Wahda from the UAE, as part of the conclusion of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.
Al-Hilal coach Inzaghi will finalize his tactical plans for the upcoming match against Al-Ahli UAE, as he will conduct a main training session focusing on the players' application of the appropriate tactical approach and the selection of key players for the anticipated match.
Coach Inzaghi aims for his team to continue their winning streak and achieve victory over Al-Ahli UAE, securing three points and maintaining their lead in the Western Clubs Group during the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.
Al-Hilal currently occupies the first position with a total of 18 points, having won all six matches played in the group stage of the Asian tournament.