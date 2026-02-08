The star player of Al-Hilal, Karim Benzema, will miss the match against Al-Ahli UAE tomorrow (Monday) at 7:00 PM, at Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, as part of the seventh round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. Benzema's absence is due to the tournament's regulations, which prevent him from participating with Al-Hilal until the end of the group stage matches, as he previously played for his former team, Al-Ittihad. His first appearance with the team will be in the Round of 16 matches in the Asian tournament.

Simon Buwabri and Mohamed Qader Miti will join the Al-Hilal team for the matches against Al-Ahli and Al-Wahda from the UAE, as part of the conclusion of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.

Al-Hilal coach Inzaghi will finalize his tactical plans for the upcoming match against Al-Ahli UAE, as he will conduct a main training session focusing on the players' application of the appropriate tactical approach and the selection of key players for the anticipated match.

Coach Inzaghi aims for his team to continue their winning streak and achieve victory over Al-Ahli UAE, securing three points and maintaining their lead in the Western Clubs Group during the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.

Al-Hilal currently occupies the first position with a total of 18 points, having won all six matches played in the group stage of the Asian tournament.