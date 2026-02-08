حذّر محافظ البنك المركزي السعودي أيمن السياري من تصاعد صدمات العالم التي تضرب النظام المالي العالمي، مؤكداً أنها لم تعد أحداثاً طارئة أو ظرفية، بل تحوّلت إلى صدمات متعددة الأبعاد وأكثر تكراراً، ما يعكس حالة عدم يقين هيكلية تفرض تحديات غير مسبوقة على الاقتصادات، خصوصاً الناشئة منها.


وأوضح السياري، خلال مشاركته في «مؤتمر العلا للاقتصادات الناشئة»، أن هذه الحالة تعود إلى أربعة عوامل رئيسية، تشمل التجزؤ الجيوسياسي، والتسارع الكبير في التطورات التكنولوجية، ولا سيما الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتقلبات أسعار السلع، إلى جانب النمو المتسارع للوساطة المالية غير المصرفية.


وأشار إلى أن آليات انتقال السياسات النقدية التقليدية بدأت تُظهر مؤشرات ضعف، مع تراجع دور القنوات المصرفية التقليدية، في وقت تجاوزت فيه أصول الوساطة المالية غير المصرفية 51 في المائة من إجمالي الأصول المالية العالمية، ما زاد من حساسية الأسواق لتقلبات السيولة، ورفع وتيرة الضغوط الناجمة عن طلبات تغطية الهوامش، وخصومات الضمانات، وعمليات خفض المديونية المتزامنة.


وبيّن أن الصدمات التي تواجه النظام المالي العالمي غالباً ما تكون خارجية بالنسبة للاقتصادات الناشئة، التي تعاني في الأصل تحديات داخلية تفاقم حدة التقلبات، لافتاً إلى أن هذه الاقتصادات تواجه هشاشة هيكلية ومؤسسية تقلل من قدرتها على امتصاص الصدمات، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية، وتجزؤ التجارة، وارتفاع مستويات الدين وتكاليفه.


وأوضح أن التمييز بين الاقتصادات الأكثر مرونة وتلك الأكثر هشاشة يعتمد على عاملين رئيسيين؛ أولهما وجود أطر سياسات محلية متماسكة، نقدية ومالية وتنظيمية، تدعم الاستجابات المعاكسة للدورات الاقتصادية، وتحد من تقلب تدفقات رؤوس الأموال، وثانيهما توفر «ممتصات صدمات» فعالة، وفي مقدمتها احتياطيات كافية من النقد الأجنبي، إضافة إلى عمق الأسواق المالية، بما يشمل أسواق الدين ورأس المال وأسواق النقد.


وتطرق السياري إلى تجربة المملكة، مشيراً إلى اعتمادها على هوامش احتياطية أسهمت في الحفاظ على الاستقرار المالي واستقرار الأسواق، وأبرزت أهمية السياسات المعاكسة للدورات الاقتصادية في الحد من التقلبات، موضحاً أن تراكم الاحتياطيات خلال فترات النمو يُستخدم استراتيجياً لدعم ميزان المدفوعات والتخفيف من أثر تقلبات أسعار السلع.


وأضاف أن ربط الريال السعودي بالدولار الأمريكي أسهم في ترسيخ استقرار الأسعار، لافتاً إلى أن متوسط معدل التضخم في المملكة خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية ظل دون مستوى 3 في المائة.


وأكد السياري أن التعاون الدولي يظل عاملاً محورياً في مواجهة مواطن الضعف المستجدة، مشيراً إلى التقدم الذي حققه صانعو السياسات عالمياً، وأهمية تبادل الخبرات لتعزيز الجاهزية الرقابية والتنظيمية ودعم الاستقرار المالي العالمي.


واختتم محافظ البنك المركزي السعودي كلمته بالتأكيد على ثلاث أولويات للتعاون الدولي، تشمل تعزيز تبادل البيانات عبر الحدود لدعم الرقابة وتقييم مواطن الضعف، وتحقيق قدر أكبر من المواءمة والتشغيل البيني في تبني التقنيات الناشئة بما يحفظ الاستقرار المالي، وتسريع تبادل المعرفة لتحديث الأطر الرقابية والإشرافية.