أبدى نادي الاتحاد استياءه من الأخطاء التحكيمية الجسيمة التي شهدتها مباراة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم أمام النصر، والتي خسرها بهدفين دون رد في قمة مواجهات الجولة الـ21 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن) على ملعب الأول بارك بمدينة الرياض. جاء ذلك في بيان رسمي نشره على موقعه في منصة «X»، قال فيه: «أثرت الأخطاء التحكيمية بشكل مباشر على مجريات اللقاء ونتيجته، بعد تجاهل احتساب ركلتَي جزاء واضحتَين ومستحقتَين لصالح الفريق مما حرم النادي من حقوقه المشروعة داخل أرض الملعب». وأكد البيان أن إحدى هذه الحالات كانت واضحة وصريحة، كما أظهرت المراجعات عبر تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR) أحقية احتسابها إلا أنه لم يتم الأخذ بذلك وهو ما يثير الاستغراب حول آلية الاستفادة المثلى من التقنية لضمان تصحيح القرارات المؤثرة،


وانطلاقاً من حرص النادي على عدالة المنافسة وتكافؤ الفرص بين جميع الأندية فإنه يطالب اللجان المعنية بضرورة مراجعة هذه الحالات واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات لضمان عدالة ونزاهة التحكيم والحفاظ على مصداقية المسابقة وثقة الجماهير.