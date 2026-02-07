The Al-Ittihad Club expressed its dissatisfaction with the serious refereeing errors that occurred during the first team’s football match against Al-Nassr, which it lost 2-0 in the top clash of the 21st round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League) at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. This was stated in an official statement published on its website on the platform "X," in which it said: "The refereeing errors directly affected the course of the match and its result, after ignoring the awarding of two clear and rightful penalties in favor of the team, depriving the club of its legitimate rights on the field." The statement confirmed that one of these cases was clear and explicit, and reviews through the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology showed that it was justified to award it; however, this was not taken into account, which raises questions about the optimal utilization of the technology to ensure the correction of impactful decisions.



In light of the club's commitment to fair competition and equal opportunities among all clubs, it calls on the relevant committees to review these cases and take the necessary measures to ensure the fairness and integrity of refereeing and to maintain the credibility of the competition and the trust of the fans.