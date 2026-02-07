The legal academic Dr. Hassan Wadiw believes that the termination of Al-Nassr player Abdullah Al-Hamdan's contract with Al-Hilal and signing with Al-Nassr during the winter transfer period, with 6 days remaining on his old contract, and without waiving or selling his previous club's remaining contract or expressing a desire to renew it, raises many legal questions, including: Was the player's termination of his contract with "Al-Hilal" for a legitimate reason or not?



If it was for a legitimate reason, such as the delay of his salaries for two months or not participating with the club at a rate of 10% or other legitimate reasons, then "Article 42 of the Professional Regulations states that a contract cannot be terminated unilaterally during the competition period. The competition is defined in Article 1 of the regulations as starting from the first match of the league or cup until the last official match in the competitions. Therefore, terminating the contract during the competition is not permissible under the law, which means that the player has violated the regulations."



Wadiw added: "The Professional Regulations in paragraph three (b) of Article 29 state that the players' registration committee may register a player after the registration period has ended if his contract has naturally expired after the registration period. Therefore, the player should have signed a contract with Al-Nassr; it is a right he has acquired due to entering the free period, and then submitted a request to the committee according to paragraph three (b) of Article 29. However, the player chose to unilaterally terminate his contract with Al-Hilal and sign with Al-Nassr, which registered the player with the committee after following the procedures stipulated in Article 28 of the regulations. Accordingly, the matter is subject to the assessment of the competent Dispute Resolution Chamber regarding this dispute. Al-Hilal can request compensation for the player's termination of his contract if it is found to be unlawful," he continued: "There may be penalties on Al-Nassr if Al-Hilal proves that there was incitement from Al-Nassr to the player to terminate his contract," clarifying that "Al-Hamdan's" participation in the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad was lawful, and in accordance with the procedures stipulated in the regulations regarding the registration of the player with the Players Registration Committee, and his name was also included in the list of players participating in the match as stipulated in Article 31 of the Competitions and Tournaments Regulations.



Submitting a Protest



The management of Al-Ittihad Club submitted an official protest regarding the legality of player Abdullah Al-Hamdan's participation, who recently transferred from Al-Hilal, in the match that Al-Nassr won against their guest Al-Ittihad with a score of two goals to none in the top match of the 21st round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League) at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, raising Al-Nassr's points to (49) in second place in the standings, while Al-Ittihad's points remained at (34) in seventh place.



Al-Ittihad's protest was based on the six days remaining on the player's contract with his previous club Al-Hilal after he unilaterally terminated his contract.