يرى الأكاديمي القانوني الدكتور حسن وديف أن فسخ لاعب النصر عبدالله الحمدان عقده مع الهلال والتوقيع مع النصر خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية مع تبقي 6 أيام من عقده القديم، ودون تنازل أو بيع ناديه السابق بقية عقده أو رغبته في تجديده، يثير الكثير من التساؤلات القانونية، منها: هل فسخ اللاعب عقده مع «الهلال» كان لسبب مشروع أم لا؟


فإن كان لسبب مشروع مثل تأخر رواتبه لشهرين أو لعدم مشاركته مع النادي بنسبة 10% أو غيرهما من الأسباب المشروعة، فإن «المادة 42 من لائحة الاحتراف نصت على أنه لا يجوز فسخ العقد من طرف واحد خلال فترة المنافسة، وقد عرفت المنافسة في المادة الأولى من اللائحة بأنها تبدأ من أول مباراة للدوري أو الكأس إلى آخر مباراة رسمية في المنافسات. وعليه ففسخ العقد أثناء المنافسة غير جائز نظاماً، ما يعني أن اللاعب وقع في مخالفة للائحة».


وأضاف وديف: «لائحة الاحتراف في فقرتها الثالثة (ب) من المادة 29 من اللائحة، التي نصت على أنه يجوز للجنة تسجيل اللاعبين بعد انتهاء فترة التسجيل في حالة انتهى عقده بشكل طبيعي بعد انتهاء فترة التسجيل، لذلك كان ينبغي على اللاعب توقيع عقد مع نادي النصر؛ لأنه حق مكتسب له بسبب دخوله في الفترة الحرة، ومن ثم رفع طلب للجنة وفقاً للفقرة الثالثة (ب) من المادة 29، لكن اللاعب اختار فسخ عقده مع الهلال من طرف واحد، والتوقيع مع نادي النصر الذي قام بتسجيل اللاعب لدى اللجنة بعد اتباعه الإجراءات المنصوص عليها في المادة 28 من اللائحة. وعليه فإن المسألة محل تقدير غرفة فض المنازعات المختصة نظاماً في نظر هذا النزاع. ويمكن لنادي الهلال طلب التعويض عن إنهاء اللاعب عقده في حالة عدم مشروعيته»، وتابع: «قد تكون هناك عقوبات على نادي النصر إذا أثبت الهلال أن هناك تحريضاً من قبل نادي النصر للاعب لفسخ عقده»، موضحاً أن مشاركة «الحمدان» في مباراة النصر والاتحاد كانت نظامية، ووفق الإجراءات التي نصت عليها اللائحة من حيث تسجيل اللاعب لدى لجنة تسجيل اللاعبين، وأيضاً تم تسجيل اسمه من ضمن قائمة اللاعبين المشاركين في المباراة كما نصت على ذلك المادة 31 من لائحة المسابقات والبطولات.


تقديم احتجاج


وكانت إدارة نادي الاتحاد قدمت احتجاجاً رسمياً على نظامية مشاركة اللاعب عبدالله الحمدان، المنتقل حديثاً من الهلال، في اللقاء الذي كسبه النصر أمام ضيفه الاتحاد بهدفين دون رد في قمة مواجهات الجولة الـ21 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن) على ملعب الأول بارك بمدينة الرياض، ليرفع النصر رصيده إلى (49) نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول الترتيب، وتجمد رصيد الاتحاد عند (34) نقطة في المركز السابع.


واعتمد احتجاج الاتحاد على مدة الأيام الستة المتبقية من عقد اللاعب مع ناديه السابق الهلال بعد أن فسخ عقده من طرف واحد.