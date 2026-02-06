The Al-Ittihad team won against Al-Ahli with a score of 82 to 76 in the match that brought them together as part of the Premier Basketball League, denying Al-Ahli the chance to win the title this season.



The match was strong and exciting, as both teams delivered outstanding performances, before Al-Ittihad managed to secure the result in their favor in the final minutes, benefiting from their technical and organizational superiority on the court.



With this victory, Al-Ittihad gifted the title to Al-Ula, achieving the Premier Basketball League for the first time in its history, marking an important milestone in the team's journey and reflecting the development of the Saudi basketball system.