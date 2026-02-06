كسب فريق الاتحاد نظيرة الأهلي بنتيجة 82 مقابل 76، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات دوري كرة السلة الممتاز، ليحرم الأهلي من التتويج باللقب هذا الموسم.
وجاء اللقاء قوياً ومثيراً، حيث قدّم الفريقان أداءً مميزاً، قبل أن ينجح الاتحاد في حسم النتيجة لصالحه في الدقائق الأخيرة، مستفيداً من تفوقه الفني والتنظيمي داخل الملعب.
وبهذا الفوز أهدى الاتحاد اللقب للعلا، محققاً الدوري الممتاز لكرة السلة لأول مرة في تاريخه، في إنجاز يُعد محطة مهمة في مسيرة الفريق، ويعكس تطور منظومة كرة السلة السعودية.
The Al-Ittihad team won against Al-Ahli with a score of 82 to 76 in the match that brought them together as part of the Premier Basketball League, denying Al-Ahli the chance to win the title this season.
The match was strong and exciting, as both teams delivered outstanding performances, before Al-Ittihad managed to secure the result in their favor in the final minutes, benefiting from their technical and organizational superiority on the court.
With this victory, Al-Ittihad gifted the title to Al-Ula, achieving the Premier Basketball League for the first time in its history, marking an important milestone in the team's journey and reflecting the development of the Saudi basketball system.