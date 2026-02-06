كسب فريق الاتحاد نظيرة الأهلي بنتيجة 82 مقابل 76، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات دوري كرة السلة الممتاز، ليحرم الأهلي من التتويج باللقب هذا الموسم.


وجاء اللقاء قوياً ومثيراً، حيث قدّم الفريقان أداءً مميزاً، قبل أن ينجح الاتحاد في حسم النتيجة لصالحه في الدقائق الأخيرة، مستفيداً من تفوقه الفني والتنظيمي داخل الملعب.


وبهذا الفوز أهدى الاتحاد اللقب للعلا، محققاً الدوري الممتاز لكرة السلة لأول مرة في تاريخه، في إنجاز يُعد محطة مهمة في مسيرة الفريق، ويعكس تطور منظومة كرة السلة السعودية.