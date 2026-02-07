The Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Yemen, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, outlined the features of the government's roadmap for the upcoming phase, emphasizing that the focus of work will be directed towards the Yemeni citizen and their suffering, with a strict commitment to completing the battle to restore the state institutions that have been hijacked by the coup militias.

Confidence of Leadership and Responsibility of the Turning Point

Al-Zandani expressed, in his first statement after gaining confidence "published through his account on platform X," his gratitude and appreciation to the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the members of the council, for this trust and for assigning him to lead the government in a "critical and sensitive" phase of Yemen's history, affirming that he and his colleagues feel the great national responsibility placed upon them.

Appreciation of the Historic Saudi Position

The Yemeni Prime Minister praised the generous support and steadfast historical positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, affirming that this continuous support in various political, economic, security, military, and developmental fields embodies the Kingdom's leadership commitment to supporting the aspirations of the Yemeni people in restoring their institutions and achieving prosperity.

Priorities of the Phase and Combating Corruption

Al-Zandani stressed that the government's priorities in the upcoming phase will be directly focused on improving the living and service conditions for citizens, combating corruption rigorously, and developing the institutional performance of state agencies, while enhancing partnerships with brothers and friends to contribute to ending the coup and restoring the hijacked state institutions, noting that the government will spare no effort in achieving economic stability and developing essential services that affect people's daily lives.

A Stern Message to the Ministers

The Yemeni Prime Minister called on his government members to "be close to the people" and to exert maximum efforts to serve the Yemeni people who have suffered for a long time, expressing his confidence in overcoming challenges whenever intentions are sincere and the greatness of the mission is felt.

Al-Zandani expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Salem bin Breik and the members of the previous government for their efforts, affirming that the new government will work on accumulating achievements and correcting paths in a way that serves the higher national interest.