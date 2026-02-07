حدد رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني ملامح خارطة طريق الحكومة في المرحلة القادمة، مؤكداً أن بوصلة العمل ستتجه نحو المواطن اليمني ومعاناته، مع الالتزام الصارم باستكمال معركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة المختطفة من قبل المليشيات الانقلابية.

​ثقة القيادة ومسؤولية المنعطف

وأعرب الزنداني، في أول تصريح له عقب نيله الثقة «نُشر عبر حسابه في منصة X»، عن شكره وتقديره لرئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وأعضاء المجلس، على هذه الثقة وتكليفه بقيادة الحكومة في «مرحلة دقيقة وحساسة» من تاريخ اليمن، مؤكداً استشعاره وزملائه لعظم المسؤولية الوطنية الملقاة على عاتقهم.

تثمين الموقف السعودي التاريخي

وثمّن رئيس الوزراء اليمني الدعم السخي والمواقف التاريخية الثابتة للمملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، مؤكداً أن هذا الإسناد المستمر في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية والعسكرية والتنموية يجسد حرص المملكة القيادي على دعم تطلعات الشعب اليمني في استعادة مؤسساته وتحقيق الازدهار.

أولويات المرحلة ومكافحة الفساد

وشدد الزنداني على أن أولويات الحكومة في المرحلة القادمة ستنصب بشكل مباشر على تحسين الأوضاع المعيشية والخدمية للمواطنين، ومكافحة الفساد بصرامة، وتطوير الأداء المؤسسي لأجهزة الدولة، مع تعزيز الشراكات مع الأشقاء والأصدقاء بما يسهم في إنهاء الانقلاب واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة المختطفة، لافتاً إلى أن الحكومة لن تدخر جهداً في سبيل تحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي وتطوير الخدمات الأساسية التي تمس حياة الناس بشكل يومي.

رسالة صارمة للوزراء

ودعا رئيس الوزراء اليمني أعضاء حكومته إلى «القرب من الناس»، وبذل أقصى الجهود لخدمة أبناء الشعب اليمني الذين عانوا طويلاً، معرباً عن ثقته في تجاوز التحديات متى ما صدقت النيات واستُشعرت عظمة المهمة.

وقدم الزنداني شكره لرئيس الوزراء سالم بن بريك، وأعضاء الحكومة السابقة على جهودهم، مؤكداً أن الحكومة الجديدة ستعمل على مراكمة الإنجازات وتصحيح المسارات بما يخدم المصلحة الوطنية العليا.