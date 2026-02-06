The Al-Ettifaq team defeated their guest Damak (2-0) in the match that took place today at the Ego Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 21st round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshan League).



The first goal came in the 19th minute by player Georginio Wijnaldum, while the second goal was scored by Mukhtar Ali in the 75th minute.



With this result, Al-Ettifaq raised their points to 35, sitting in sixth place, while Damak's points remained at 12, temporarily placing them in 15th place.