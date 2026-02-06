تغلّب فريق الاتفاق على ضيفه ضمك (2-0)، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب إيجو بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة (21) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وجاء الهدف الأول عند الدقيقة (19) عن طريق اللاعب جورجينيو فاينالدوم، فيما سجل الهدف الثاني مختار علي عند الدقيقة (75).


وبهذه النتيجة رفع الاتفاق رصيده إلى (35) نقطة بالمركز السادس، فيما تجمّد رصيد ضمك عند (12) نقطة بالمركز الـ15 مؤقتاً.