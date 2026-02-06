The Ansar team has lost its chances of promotion to the second division after losing today (Friday) at home to the group leader, Al-Qawara, with a score of two goals to none. The Ansar team played 15 matches in the fourth group of the third division, sharing wins, draws, and losses, as they won 5 matches, drew 5, and lost the same number.



The Ansar team will remain in the third division for the upcoming season, awaiting the Al-Ahd team, which is heading towards relegation from the second to the third division after playing 20 matches in the second without achieving any points.