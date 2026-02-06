خسر فريق الأنصار حظوظه في الصعود إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية بعد خسارته اليوم (الجمعة) في ملعبه أمام متصدر المجموعة فريق القوارة بنتيجة هدفين دون رد، إذ لعب الأنصار 15 مباراة في المجموعة الرابعة من دوري الدرجة الثالثة، تقاسم فيها الفوز والتعادل والخسارة، حيث فاز في 5 مباريات، وتعادل في 5، وخسر مثلها.
وسيبقى فريق الأنصار في دوري الدرجة الثالثة للموسم القادم، بانتظار فريق أحد الذي يسير نحو الهبوط من الثانية للثالثة بعد أن لعب 20 مباراة في الثانية دون أن يحقق أي نقطة.
The Ansar team has lost its chances of promotion to the second division after losing today (Friday) at home to the group leader, Al-Qawara, with a score of two goals to none. The Ansar team played 15 matches in the fourth group of the third division, sharing wins, draws, and losses, as they won 5 matches, drew 5, and lost the same number.
The Ansar team will remain in the third division for the upcoming season, awaiting the Al-Ahd team, which is heading towards relegation from the second to the third division after playing 20 matches in the second without achieving any points.