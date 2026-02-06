خسر فريق الأنصار حظوظه في الصعود إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية بعد خسارته اليوم (الجمعة) في ملعبه أمام متصدر المجموعة فريق القوارة بنتيجة هدفين دون رد، إذ لعب الأنصار 15 مباراة في المجموعة الرابعة من دوري الدرجة الثالثة، تقاسم فيها الفوز والتعادل والخسارة، حيث فاز في 5 مباريات، وتعادل في 5، وخسر مثلها.


وسيبقى فريق الأنصار في دوري الدرجة الثالثة للموسم القادم، بانتظار فريق أحد الذي يسير نحو الهبوط من الثانية للثالثة بعد أن لعب 20 مباراة في الثانية دون أن يحقق أي نقطة.