The French striker Karim Benzema kicked off his journey with the leader by scoring a hat-trick, with his first goal under the Al-Hilal banner coming from a beautiful backheel shot into the net of Al-Akhidood on Thursday evening, during the 21st round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, raising the French star's goal tally in the Roshn League to 11 goals, placing him eighth in the top scorers' ranking.



Benzema opened the scoring for the leader in the 31st minute of the first half, after following up on a ball returned by the Al-Akhidood goalkeeper, which he played with his heel, passing between the legs of an Al-Akhidood defender before finding the net.



Al-Hilal tops the standings of the Roshn Saudi League with 50 points, surpassing Al-Nassr, the second-placed team, which has 46 points.