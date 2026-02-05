دشن المهاجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما مشواره مع الزعيم بهاتريك، وجاء هدفه الأول بشعار الهلال بعدما سجل هدفاً جميلاً بكعب القدم في شباك الأخدود، مساء الخميس، ضمن منافسات الجولة 21 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ليرفع النجم الفرنسي رصيده من الأهداف في دوري روشن إلى 11 هدفاً في المركز الثامن في ترتيب الهدافين.


وافتتح بنزيما التسجيل بقميص الزعيم عند الدقيقة 31 من الشوط الأول، بعد متابعة لكرة عائدة من حارس مرمى الأخدود لعبها بكعب القدم، لتمر بين أقدام مدافع الأخدود، قبل أن تسكن الشباك.


ويتصدر الهلال جدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي، برصيد 50 نقطة، متفوقاً على النصر الوصيف صاحب المركز الثاني برصيد 46 نقطة.