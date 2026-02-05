The Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, inaugurated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion as the guest of honor at the 2026 Damascus International Book Fair, in the presence of the Syrian Minister of Culture, Muhammad Yasin Saleh, and the Qatari Minister of Culture, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the guest of honor at this edition of the fair, which will continue its activities until the sixteenth of February, showcasing an Arab cultural presence that reflects the Kingdom's status and leadership in the Arab and global cultural scene.

The Kingdom's participation as a guest of honor at the fair extends the role that culture plays within the framework of Vision 2030, stemming from the Kingdom's belief in culture as a space for meeting, a bridge for civilizational communication, and a tool for enhancing closeness among Arab peoples.

The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority leads the Kingdom's participation in the Damascus International Book Fair within an institutional framework that reflects the development of the literature, publishing, and translation sector in the Kingdom, affirming its commitment to presenting a cultural presence based on meaning, respecting memory, and restoring the book's status as a bearer of awareness and knowledge.

The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the Kingdom's role as a guest of honor at the Damascus International Book Fair reflects its leadership in the Arab cultural scene and embodies its belief in the role of culture as a bridge for communication, a space for dialogue, and a tool for supporting shared cultural movement.

He explained that the Kingdom's presence in Damascus reaffirms the depth of Saudi-Syrian relations, based on partnership and mutual respect, and stems from the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing cultural exchange, one of the objectives of the national strategy under the umbrella of Vision 2030, which has given the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority special attention to continuing creative dialogue among peoples, exchanging knowledge and experiences, and consolidating the Kingdom's active role in the cultural scene both Arab and internationally.

The Kingdom's pavilion showcases the features of the cultural and creative diversity of the Saudi cultural and literary scene through a comprehensive cultural program that includes intellectual seminars, poetry evenings, in addition to an exhibition of manuscripts, a Saudi fashion corner, a hospitality corner, a corner for archaeological replicas, alongside performances of Saudi performing arts that express the depth of the Kingdom's cultural heritage.

The pavilion provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about aspects of Saudi culture in its literary, heritage, and human dimensions, within a cultural experience presented in a unifying Arab spirit, affirming that culture remains one of the most capable paths for bridging gaps and building shared meaning.

This edition of the Damascus International Book Fair represents a significant cultural milestone, where the value of the book is restored as a bearer of meaning, a space for dialogue, and the beginning of a cultural path that reflects the aspirations of the Arab scene towards a more open and aware phase.