دشّن وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان جناح المملكة العربية السعودية ضيف شرف معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب 2026، وذلك بحضور وزير الثقافة السوري محمد ياسين صالح، ووزير الثقافة القطري الشيخ عبدالرحمن بن حمد بن جاسم بن حمد آل ثاني، في العاصمة السورية دمشق.

وتحل المملكة العربية السعودية ضيف شرفٍ على هذه الدورة من المعرض، الذي تستمر فعالياته حتى السادس عشر من فبراير الجاري، في حضور ثقافي عربي يعكس مكانة المملكة وريادتها للمشهد الثقافي العربي والعالمي.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة ضيف شرفٍ في المعرض امتداداً للدور الذي تضطلع به الثقافة ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030، وانطلاقاً من إيمان المملكة بالثقافة بوصفها مساحة للتلاقي، وجسراً للتواصل الحضاري، وأداةً لتعزيز التقارب بين الشعوب العربية.

وتقود هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة مشاركة المملكة في معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب في إطار مؤسسي يعكس تطور قطاع الأدب والنشر والترجمة في المملكة، ويؤكد حرصها على تقديم حضور ثقافي يستند إلى المعنى، ويحترم الذاكرة، ويعيد الاعتبار للكتاب بوصفه حاملاً للوعي والمعرفة.

وأكّد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن حلول المملكة ضيف شرفٍ في معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب يعكس ريادتها في المشهد الثقافي العربي، ويجسّد إيمانها بدور الثقافة بوصفها جسراً للتواصل، ومساحةً للحوار، وأداةً لدعم الحراك الثقافي المشترك.

وأوضح أن حضور المملكة في دمشق يأتي تأكيداً لعمق العلاقات السعودية السورية، القائمة على الشراكة والاحترام المتبادل، وانطلاقاً من حرص المملكة على تعزيز التبادل الثقافي، أحد مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية تحت مظلة رؤية المملكة 2030، التي أولت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة من خلالها اهتماماً خاصاً بمواصلة الحوار الخلّاق بين الشعوب، وتبادل المعرفة والخبرات، وترسيخ دور المملكة الفاعل في المشهد الثقافي عربياً ودولياً.

ويستعرض جناح المملكة ملامح التنوع الثقافي والإبداعي للمشهد الثقافي والأدبي السعودي، من خلال برنامج ثقافي متكامل يشمل ندوات فكرية، وأمسيات شعرية، إضافة إلى معرضٍ للمخطوطات، وركن الأزياء السعودية، وركن الضيافة، وركن المستنسخات الأثرية، إلى جانب عروض الفنون الأدائية السعودية التي تعبّر عن عمق الموروث الثقافي للمملكة.

ويتيح الجناح لزوّار المعرض فرصة التعرّف على جوانب من الثقافة السعودية في أبعادها الأدبية والتراثية والإنسانية، ضمن تجربة ثقافية تُقدَّم بروح عربية جامعة، وتؤكد أن الثقافة تظل أحد أكثر المسارات قدرةً على التقريب وبناء المعنى المشترك.

وتمثّل هذه الدورة من معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب محطة ثقافية فارقة، تُستعاد فيها قيمة الكتاب بوصفه حاملاً للمعنى، ومساحةً للحوار، وبدايةً لمسار ثقافي يعكس تطلعات المشهد العربي نحو مرحلة أكثر انفتاحاً ووعياً.