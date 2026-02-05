دشّن وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان جناح المملكة العربية السعودية ضيف شرف معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب 2026، وذلك بحضور وزير الثقافة السوري محمد ياسين صالح، ووزير الثقافة القطري الشيخ عبدالرحمن بن حمد بن جاسم بن حمد آل ثاني، في العاصمة السورية دمشق.
وتحل المملكة العربية السعودية ضيف شرفٍ على هذه الدورة من المعرض، الذي تستمر فعالياته حتى السادس عشر من فبراير الجاري، في حضور ثقافي عربي يعكس مكانة المملكة وريادتها للمشهد الثقافي العربي والعالمي.
وتأتي مشاركة المملكة ضيف شرفٍ في المعرض امتداداً للدور الذي تضطلع به الثقافة ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030، وانطلاقاً من إيمان المملكة بالثقافة بوصفها مساحة للتلاقي، وجسراً للتواصل الحضاري، وأداةً لتعزيز التقارب بين الشعوب العربية.
وتقود هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة مشاركة المملكة في معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب في إطار مؤسسي يعكس تطور قطاع الأدب والنشر والترجمة في المملكة، ويؤكد حرصها على تقديم حضور ثقافي يستند إلى المعنى، ويحترم الذاكرة، ويعيد الاعتبار للكتاب بوصفه حاملاً للوعي والمعرفة.
وأكّد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن حلول المملكة ضيف شرفٍ في معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب يعكس ريادتها في المشهد الثقافي العربي، ويجسّد إيمانها بدور الثقافة بوصفها جسراً للتواصل، ومساحةً للحوار، وأداةً لدعم الحراك الثقافي المشترك.
وأوضح أن حضور المملكة في دمشق يأتي تأكيداً لعمق العلاقات السعودية السورية، القائمة على الشراكة والاحترام المتبادل، وانطلاقاً من حرص المملكة على تعزيز التبادل الثقافي، أحد مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية تحت مظلة رؤية المملكة 2030، التي أولت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة من خلالها اهتماماً خاصاً بمواصلة الحوار الخلّاق بين الشعوب، وتبادل المعرفة والخبرات، وترسيخ دور المملكة الفاعل في المشهد الثقافي عربياً ودولياً.
ويستعرض جناح المملكة ملامح التنوع الثقافي والإبداعي للمشهد الثقافي والأدبي السعودي، من خلال برنامج ثقافي متكامل يشمل ندوات فكرية، وأمسيات شعرية، إضافة إلى معرضٍ للمخطوطات، وركن الأزياء السعودية، وركن الضيافة، وركن المستنسخات الأثرية، إلى جانب عروض الفنون الأدائية السعودية التي تعبّر عن عمق الموروث الثقافي للمملكة.
ويتيح الجناح لزوّار المعرض فرصة التعرّف على جوانب من الثقافة السعودية في أبعادها الأدبية والتراثية والإنسانية، ضمن تجربة ثقافية تُقدَّم بروح عربية جامعة، وتؤكد أن الثقافة تظل أحد أكثر المسارات قدرةً على التقريب وبناء المعنى المشترك.
وتمثّل هذه الدورة من معرض دمشق الدولي للكتاب محطة ثقافية فارقة، تُستعاد فيها قيمة الكتاب بوصفه حاملاً للمعنى، ومساحةً للحوار، وبدايةً لمسار ثقافي يعكس تطلعات المشهد العربي نحو مرحلة أكثر انفتاحاً ووعياً.
The Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, inaugurated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion as the guest of honor at the 2026 Damascus International Book Fair, in the presence of the Syrian Minister of Culture, Muhammad Yasin Saleh, and the Qatari Minister of Culture, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the guest of honor at this edition of the fair, which will continue its activities until the sixteenth of February, showcasing an Arab cultural presence that reflects the Kingdom's status and leadership in the Arab and global cultural scene.
The Kingdom's participation as a guest of honor at the fair extends the role that culture plays within the framework of Vision 2030, stemming from the Kingdom's belief in culture as a space for meeting, a bridge for civilizational communication, and a tool for enhancing closeness among Arab peoples.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority leads the Kingdom's participation in the Damascus International Book Fair within an institutional framework that reflects the development of the literature, publishing, and translation sector in the Kingdom, affirming its commitment to presenting a cultural presence based on meaning, respecting memory, and restoring the book's status as a bearer of awareness and knowledge.
The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the Kingdom's role as a guest of honor at the Damascus International Book Fair reflects its leadership in the Arab cultural scene and embodies its belief in the role of culture as a bridge for communication, a space for dialogue, and a tool for supporting shared cultural movement.
He explained that the Kingdom's presence in Damascus reaffirms the depth of Saudi-Syrian relations, based on partnership and mutual respect, and stems from the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing cultural exchange, one of the objectives of the national strategy under the umbrella of Vision 2030, which has given the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority special attention to continuing creative dialogue among peoples, exchanging knowledge and experiences, and consolidating the Kingdom's active role in the cultural scene both Arab and internationally.
The Kingdom's pavilion showcases the features of the cultural and creative diversity of the Saudi cultural and literary scene through a comprehensive cultural program that includes intellectual seminars, poetry evenings, in addition to an exhibition of manuscripts, a Saudi fashion corner, a hospitality corner, a corner for archaeological replicas, alongside performances of Saudi performing arts that express the depth of the Kingdom's cultural heritage.
The pavilion provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about aspects of Saudi culture in its literary, heritage, and human dimensions, within a cultural experience presented in a unifying Arab spirit, affirming that culture remains one of the most capable paths for bridging gaps and building shared meaning.
This edition of the Damascus International Book Fair represents a significant cultural milestone, where the value of the book is restored as a bearer of meaning, a space for dialogue, and the beginning of a cultural path that reflects the aspirations of the Arab scene towards a more open and aware phase.