يشارك الحكم الدولي عبدالله الشهري في دورة تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR) التي ينظمها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA) خلال الفترة من 2 ـ 5 فبراير الجاري، والمخصصة لحكام التقنية المرشحين لإدارة مباريات كأس العالم 2026 التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
وكان الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم قد أعلن في وقت سابق قائمته الأولية للحكام المرشحين لإدارة مباريات مونديال 2026، والتي شهدت تواجد طاقم تحكيم سعودي مكوّن من 4 حكام، في أكبر تمثيل للحكم السعودي في نهائيات كأس العالم.
ويتكوّن الطاقم السعودي المرشح من الحكام، خالد الطريس «ساحة»، محمد العبكري «مساعد»، عبدالرحيم الشمري «مساعد»، وعبدالله الشهري حكم «VAR» حيث سبق لهم المشاركة في عدد من البطولات القارية والدولية، من بينها دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وكأس أمم آسيا، وتصفيات كأس العالم، وكأس العالم تحت 20 و 17 عامًا وكأس العرب 2025.
International referee Abdullah Al-Shahri is participating in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology course organized by FIFA from February 2 to 5, which is designated for the technical referees nominated to officiate the 2026 World Cup matches to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
FIFA had previously announced its preliminary list of referees nominated to officiate the 2026 World Cup matches, which included a Saudi officiating crew consisting of 4 referees, marking the largest representation of Saudi referees in World Cup finals.
The nominated Saudi officiating crew consists of referees Khalid Al-Turais "center", Mohammed Al-Abkari "assistant", Abdulrahim Al-Shammari "assistant", and Abdullah Al-Shahri as "VAR" referee, as they have previously participated in several continental and international tournaments, including the AFC Champions League, the AFC Asian Cup, World Cup qualifiers, and the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups, as well as the Arab Cup 2025.