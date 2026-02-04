International referee Abdullah Al-Shahri is participating in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology course organized by FIFA from February 2 to 5, which is designated for the technical referees nominated to officiate the 2026 World Cup matches to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



FIFA had previously announced its preliminary list of referees nominated to officiate the 2026 World Cup matches, which included a Saudi officiating crew consisting of 4 referees, marking the largest representation of Saudi referees in World Cup finals.



The nominated Saudi officiating crew consists of referees Khalid Al-Turais "center", Mohammed Al-Abkari "assistant", Abdulrahim Al-Shammari "assistant", and Abdullah Al-Shahri as "VAR" referee, as they have previously participated in several continental and international tournaments, including the AFC Champions League, the AFC Asian Cup, World Cup qualifiers, and the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups, as well as the Arab Cup 2025.