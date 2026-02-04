يشارك الحكم الدولي عبدالله الشهري في دورة تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR) التي ينظمها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA) خلال الفترة من 2 ـ 5 فبراير الجاري، والمخصصة لحكام التقنية المرشحين لإدارة مباريات كأس العالم 2026 التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.


وكان الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم قد أعلن في وقت سابق قائمته الأولية للحكام المرشحين لإدارة مباريات مونديال 2026، والتي شهدت تواجد طاقم تحكيم سعودي مكوّن من 4 حكام، في أكبر تمثيل للحكم السعودي في نهائيات كأس العالم.


ويتكوّن الطاقم السعودي المرشح من الحكام، خالد الطريس «ساحة»، محمد العبكري «مساعد»، عبدالرحيم الشمري «مساعد»، وعبدالله الشهري حكم «VAR» حيث سبق لهم المشاركة في عدد من البطولات القارية والدولية، من بينها دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وكأس أمم آسيا، وتصفيات كأس العالم، وكأس العالم تحت 20 و 17 عامًا وكأس العرب 2025.