The fans of Al-Ittihad fear that the management, led by Fahd Sindi, will let go of the French player Kante, after they relinquished the team captain Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal, even though his contract ends this summer. The Turkish club Fenerbahçe is awaiting the approval of the Al-Ittihad management for the player's transfer during the current winter transfer window.



Kante has undergone medical examinations in preparation for officially signing his transfer contract to Fenerbahçe for two seasons at a rate of 8 million euros annually, compared to the 25 million he was earning annually with Al-Ittihad.



It is worth mentioning that Kante accepted the Turkish offer out of a desire to return to Europe, to enhance his chances of joining the French national team and participating in the 2026 World Cup.



Kante has played 105 matches with Al-Ittihad across all competitions, scoring and assisting 21 goals, and he contributed to winning the league and the King's Cup last season.