تخشى جماهير الاتحاد أن تفرّط إدارة فهد سندي في اللاعب الفرنسي كانتي، بعد أن تنازلت عن قائد الفريق كريم بنزيما للهلال، رغم أن عقده ينتهي صيف هذا العام، إذ ينتظر فنربخشة التركي موافقة الاتحاديين على انتقال اللاعب خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.
وأجرى كانتي الفحوصات الطبية تمهيداً لتوقيع عقد انتقاله رسمياً إلى فنربخشة لمدة موسمين مقابل 8 ملايين يورو سنوياً، مقارنة بـ25 مليوناً كان يتقضاها سنوياً مع الاتحاد.
يُذكر أن كانتي وافق على العرض التركي رغبة منه في العودة إلى أوروبا، لتعزيز فرص انضمامه إلى المنتخب الفرنسي، والمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026.
وخاض كانتي 105 مباريات مع الاتحاد في جميع المسابقات، وسجل وصنع 21 هدفاً، كما ساهم في تحقيق بطولة الدوري وكأس الملك الموسم الماضي.
The fans of Al-Ittihad fear that the management, led by Fahd Sindi, will let go of the French player Kante, after they relinquished the team captain Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal, even though his contract ends this summer. The Turkish club Fenerbahçe is awaiting the approval of the Al-Ittihad management for the player's transfer during the current winter transfer window.
Kante has undergone medical examinations in preparation for officially signing his transfer contract to Fenerbahçe for two seasons at a rate of 8 million euros annually, compared to the 25 million he was earning annually with Al-Ittihad.
It is worth mentioning that Kante accepted the Turkish offer out of a desire to return to Europe, to enhance his chances of joining the French national team and participating in the 2026 World Cup.
Kante has played 105 matches with Al-Ittihad across all competitions, scoring and assisting 21 goals, and he contributed to winning the league and the King's Cup last season.