تخشى جماهير الاتحاد أن تفرّط إدارة فهد سندي في اللاعب الفرنسي كانتي، بعد أن تنازلت عن قائد الفريق كريم بنزيما للهلال، رغم أن عقده ينتهي صيف هذا العام، إذ ينتظر فنربخشة التركي موافقة الاتحاديين على انتقال اللاعب خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.


وأجرى كانتي الفحوصات الطبية تمهيداً لتوقيع عقد انتقاله رسمياً إلى فنربخشة لمدة موسمين مقابل 8 ملايين يورو سنوياً، مقارنة بـ25 مليوناً كان يتقضاها سنوياً مع الاتحاد.


يُذكر أن كانتي وافق على العرض التركي رغبة منه في العودة إلى أوروبا، لتعزيز فرص انضمامه إلى المنتخب الفرنسي، والمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026.


وخاض كانتي 105 مباريات مع الاتحاد في جميع المسابقات، وسجل وصنع 21 هدفاً، كما ساهم في تحقيق بطولة الدوري وكأس الملك الموسم الماضي.