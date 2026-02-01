وسط عزوف جماهيري غير معتاد، استعاد الاتحاد نغمة الانتصارات بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه النجمة بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة 20 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين لا سيما الاتحاد الذي استغل تراجع لاعبي النجمة ليزيد من الضغط الهجومي، واستغل موسى ديابي هفوة دفاعية ليخطف الكرة ويمررها لزميله محمدو دومبيا ليسددها الأخير أرضية قوية على يمين الحارس فيكتور براغا هدفاً للاتحاد (د:4).
حاول النجمة العودة للقاء لكن تألق الحارس الصربي رايكوفيتش حال دون ذلك، لا سيما عندما تصدى لتسديدة العراقي علي جاسم في الوقت القاتل من عمر اللقاء الذي انتهى لمصلحة الاتحاد بهدف دون مقابل.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتحاد فوزه العاشر ويصل للنقطة 34 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى النجمة الخسارة الـ14 وتجمد رصيده عند 5 نقاط في المركز الـ18 (الأخير).
In an unusual atmosphere of fan apathy, Al-Ittihad regained the winning tone after their hard-fought victory over their guest Al-Najma with a score of one goal to none, in the match held at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 20th round of the Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, especially Al-Ittihad, who took advantage of the retreat of Al-Najma's players to increase their offensive pressure. Moussa Diaby capitalized on a defensive mistake to steal the ball and pass it to his teammate Mohamedou Doumbia, who struck a powerful shot to the right of goalkeeper Viktor Braga, scoring for Al-Ittihad (4th minute).
Al-Najma tried to get back into the match, but the Serbian goalkeeper Rajkovic's brilliance prevented that, especially when he saved a shot from Iraqi player Ali Jassim in the dying moments of the match, which ended in favor of Al-Ittihad with a score of one goal to none.
With this result, Al-Ittihad achieves their tenth victory and reaches 34 points in sixth place, while Al-Najma suffers their 14th defeat, remaining at 5 points in 18th place (last).