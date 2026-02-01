وسط عزوف جماهيري غير معتاد، استعاد الاتحاد نغمة الانتصارات بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه النجمة بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة ضمن لقاءات الجولة 20 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين لا سيما الاتحاد الذي استغل تراجع لاعبي النجمة ليزيد من الضغط الهجومي، واستغل موسى ديابي هفوة دفاعية ليخطف الكرة ويمررها لزميله محمدو دومبيا ليسددها الأخير أرضية قوية على يمين الحارس فيكتور براغا هدفاً للاتحاد (د:4).


حاول النجمة العودة للقاء لكن تألق الحارس الصربي رايكوفيتش حال دون ذلك، لا سيما عندما تصدى لتسديدة العراقي علي جاسم في الوقت القاتل من عمر اللقاء الذي انتهى لمصلحة الاتحاد بهدف دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتحاد فوزه العاشر ويصل للنقطة 34 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى النجمة الخسارة الـ14 وتجمد رصيده عند 5 نقاط في المركز الـ18 (الأخير).