In an unusual atmosphere of fan apathy, Al-Ittihad regained the winning tone after their hard-fought victory over their guest Al-Najma with a score of one goal to none, in the match held at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 20th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, especially Al-Ittihad, who took advantage of the retreat of Al-Najma's players to increase their offensive pressure. Moussa Diaby capitalized on a defensive mistake to steal the ball and pass it to his teammate Mohamedou Doumbia, who struck a powerful shot to the right of goalkeeper Viktor Braga, scoring for Al-Ittihad (4th minute).



Al-Najma tried to get back into the match, but the Serbian goalkeeper Rajkovic's brilliance prevented that, especially when he saved a shot from Iraqi player Ali Jassim in the dying moments of the match, which ended in favor of Al-Ittihad with a score of one goal to none.



With this result, Al-Ittihad achieves their tenth victory and reaches 34 points in sixth place, while Al-Najma suffers their 14th defeat, remaining at 5 points in 18th place (last).