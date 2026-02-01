يقود الحكم الأرجنتيني يائيل فالكون بيريز مباراة الهلال أمام الأهلي ضمن الجولة الـ20 من مسابقة دوري روشن للمحترفين، وهو حاصل على شهادة في التربية البدنية (أستاذ تربية رياضية)، وكان يعمل سابقاً حارس إنقاذ في الشواطئ (guardavidas)، وبدأ مسيرته التحكيمية في المباريات المحلية الأرجنتينية، وعُرف سريعاً بعد حادث شهير في 2017 خلال مباراة في الدرجة الثالثة الأرجنتينية بين سان ميغل وديفنسوريس يونيدوس، إذ بلع اللاعب إيسياس أولارياغا لسانه وعانى تشنجات بعد صدام، فتدخل فالكون فوراً وقدم الإسعافات الأولية، ما أنقذ حياة أولارياغا، فأطلقت عليه الصحافة لقب «الحكم البطل»، وساهم هذا الحادث بشكل كبير في وصوله إلى أن يكون حكماً مميزاً.
بدأ فالكون في إدارة الدوري الأرجنتيني الممتاز في 3 فبراير 2019 بلقاء (اتحاد سانتا ونيويلز أولد بويز).
وحصل على الشارة الدولية من «فيفا» في 2022، ما جعله يدير بعض المباريات في البطولات القارية والدولية.
يُعرف بأسلوبه الصارم وتطبيق القوانين، ويشهر بطاقات صفراء وحمراء بمعدلات مرتفعة نسبياً (حوالى 5-6 بطاقات صفراء لكل مباراة في المتوسط، حسب إحصاءات بعض المواقع).
The Argentine referee Yael Falcón Pérez will officiate the match between Al Hilal and Al Ahli in the 20th round of the Roshen Professional League. He holds a degree in physical education (sports teacher) and previously worked as a lifeguard on the beaches (guardavidas). He began his refereeing career in Argentine local matches and quickly became known after a famous incident in 2017 during a third-division match between San Miguel and Defensores Unidos, where player Isaias Olariaga swallowed his tongue and suffered convulsions after a collision. Falcón intervened immediately and provided first aid, which saved Olariaga's life, earning him the nickname "the hero referee" from the press. This incident significantly contributed to his rise as a distinguished referee.
Falcón started officiating in the Argentine Premier League on February 3, 2019, in a match between (Unión Santa Fe and Newell's Old Boys).
He received the international badge from FIFA in 2022, allowing him to officiate some matches in continental and international tournaments.
He is known for his strict style and application of the laws, issuing yellow and red cards at relatively high rates (about 5-6 yellow cards per match on average, according to statistics from some websites).