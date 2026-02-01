The Argentine referee Yael Falcón Pérez will officiate the match between Al Hilal and Al Ahli in the 20th round of the Roshen Professional League. He holds a degree in physical education (sports teacher) and previously worked as a lifeguard on the beaches (guardavidas). He began his refereeing career in Argentine local matches and quickly became known after a famous incident in 2017 during a third-division match between San Miguel and Defensores Unidos, where player Isaias Olariaga swallowed his tongue and suffered convulsions after a collision. Falcón intervened immediately and provided first aid, which saved Olariaga's life, earning him the nickname "the hero referee" from the press. This incident significantly contributed to his rise as a distinguished referee.



Falcón started officiating in the Argentine Premier League on February 3, 2019, in a match between (Unión Santa Fe and Newell's Old Boys).



He received the international badge from FIFA in 2022, allowing him to officiate some matches in continental and international tournaments.



He is known for his strict style and application of the laws, issuing yellow and red cards at relatively high rates (about 5-6 yellow cards per match on average, according to statistics from some websites).