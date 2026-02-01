يقود الحكم الأرجنتيني يائيل فالكون بيريز مباراة الهلال أمام الأهلي ضمن الجولة الـ20 من مسابقة دوري روشن للمحترفين، وهو حاصل على شهادة في التربية البدنية (أستاذ تربية رياضية)، وكان يعمل سابقاً حارس إنقاذ في الشواطئ (guardavidas)، وبدأ مسيرته التحكيمية في المباريات المحلية الأرجنتينية، وعُرف سريعاً بعد حادث شهير في 2017 خلال مباراة في الدرجة الثالثة الأرجنتينية بين سان ميغل وديفنسوريس يونيدوس، إذ بلع اللاعب إيسياس أولارياغا لسانه وعانى تشنجات بعد صدام، فتدخل فالكون فوراً وقدم الإسعافات الأولية، ما أنقذ حياة أولارياغا، فأطلقت عليه الصحافة لقب «الحكم البطل»، وساهم هذا الحادث بشكل كبير في وصوله إلى أن يكون حكماً مميزاً.


بدأ فالكون في إدارة الدوري الأرجنتيني الممتاز في 3 فبراير 2019 بلقاء (اتحاد سانتا ونيويلز أولد بويز).


وحصل على الشارة الدولية من «فيفا» في 2022، ما جعله يدير بعض المباريات في البطولات القارية والدولية.


يُعرف بأسلوبه الصارم وتطبيق القوانين، ويشهر بطاقات صفراء وحمراء بمعدلات مرتفعة نسبياً (حوالى 5-6 بطاقات صفراء لكل مباراة في المتوسط، حسب إحصاءات بعض المواقع).