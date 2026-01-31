تحت رعاية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ‏وبإشراف محافظة جدة وفرع وزارة الرياضة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، تنطلق غداً، بطولة جدة لكرة القدم 2026.


وتُدشن أولى مباريات البطولة على ملعب القرية الأولمبية، الذي يحتضن أولى المواجهات التي تجمع فريقي وزارة الرياضة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة ونظيره الدفاع المدني بمحافظة جدة ضمن المجموعة «A»، عند الساعة 8:45 مساءً.


كما يلتقي ضمن أولى مباريات المجموعة «E» فريق الأسطورة من مكة المكرمة بنظيره فريق القنفذة عند الساعة 10:40 مساءً.


يُذكر أن قرعة البطولة أسفرت عن توزيع الفرق على مجموعات بمسارين، ضم مسار الفرق الحكومية أربع مجموعات؛ جاءت المجموعة (A) بمشاركة فرع وزارة الرياضة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، والدفاع المدني، ووزارة التعليم، فيما ضمت المجموعة (B) الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي، وشرطة محافظة جدة، والحرس الملكي، وشملت المجموعة (C) قوات أمن المنشآت، والدوريات الأمنية بمحافظة جدة، والقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، بينما ضمت المجموعة (D) حرس الحدود بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، والأمن الدبلوماسي بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، وأرامكو السعودية.


وفي مسار رابطة الهواة، جاءت المجموعة (E) بمشاركة فريق القنفذة، وفريق الأسطورة، وفريق الطموح، وضمت المجموعة (F) فريق أكاديمية نور، وسلام الجامعة، وشباب العز.


كما ضمت المجموعة (G) فريق نجوم الفرسان (الطائف)، وفريق التعاون (جدة)، وفريق الرسوخ (جدة)، فيما جاءت المجموعة (H) بمشاركة فريق العربي (جدة)، والوداد الطائفي، وفريق يونايتد (للاعبين السابقين).