Under the patronage of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, and under the supervision of the Jeddah Governorate and the Ministry of Sports branch in the Makkah Region, the Jeddah Football Championship 2026 will kick off tomorrow.



The first matches of the championship will be held at the Olympic Village Stadium, which will host the opening match between the Ministry of Sports team from the Makkah Region and the Civil Defense team from Jeddah Governorate in Group "A," at 8:45 PM.



Additionally, in the first matches of Group "E," the Al-Legend team from Makkah will face the Al-Qunfudhah team at 10:40 PM.



It is worth mentioning that the tournament draw resulted in the distribution of teams into groups with two pathways. The pathway for government teams includes four groups; Group (A) features the Ministry of Sports branch in the Makkah Region, the Civil Defense, and the Ministry of Education, while Group (B) includes the National Guard from the western sector, the Jeddah Police, and the Royal Guard. Group (C) consists of the Facilities Security Forces, the Security Patrols in Jeddah Governorate, and the Special Forces for Environmental Security, while Group (D) includes the Border Guard in the Makkah Region, the Diplomatic Security in the Makkah Region, and Saudi Aramco.



In the amateur league pathway, Group (E) includes the Al-Qunfudhah team, the Al-Legend team, and the Al-Tamouh team, while Group (F) consists of the Noor Academy team, the University Peace team, and the Youth of Honor team.



Group (G) includes the Knights of the Stars team (Taif), the Cooperation team (Jeddah), and the Resilience team (Jeddah), while Group (H) features the Al-Arabi team (Jeddah), the Al-Wedad team from Taif, and the United team (for former players).