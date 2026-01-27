According to sources, "Okaz" learned that the management of Al-Wehda Club, headed by Hatim Khaimi, received a ruling letter from the Dispute Resolution Court of the Saudi Football Federation, requiring Al-Wehda Club to pay one million riyals as dues to former player Azzam Al-Bishi, who represented the Al-Wehda "reserve" team about three years ago.

This ruling comes at a time when the Al-Wehda management is suffering from a severe financial crisis; this will push them to enter into negotiations with player Azzam Al-Bishi to schedule the payment in installments.

On another note, the Al-Wehda management is making efforts to pay amounts exceeding half a million to player Augustin Oladbo to terminate his contract after officially notifying him of their decision to dispense with his services in the upcoming period.

Additionally, the club's management has registered the Algerian player Mehdi Ben Jomaa in its official roster for the first team, and he is expected to participate with the Al-Wehda team in the match against Jeddah today (Wednesday) at 6:45 PM at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, as part of the 19th round of the Yelo League for first division clubs, as coach Rosmir seeks to return his team to the winning path after suffering two losses from Al-Jabalain and Al-Ula in the past two rounds.