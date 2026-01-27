علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن إدارة نادي الوحدة برئاسة حاتم خيمي، تلقت خطاب حكم من محكمة فض المنازعات بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، يلزم نادي الوحدة بدفع مليون ريال كمستحقات للاعب السابق عزام البيشي، الذي مثّل الفريق الوحداوي «الرديف» قبل نحو ثلاث سنوات.

ويأتي هذا الحكم في الوقت التي تعاني فيه الإدارة الوحداوية من أزمة مالية خانقة؛ الأمر الذي سيدفعها إلى الدخول مع اللاعب عزام البيشي في مفاوضات لجدولة المبلغ على دفعات.

من جانب آخر، تبذل الإدارة الوحداوية جهودها في دفع مبالغ مالية تصل لأكثر من نصف مليون للاعب أوغستين أولادبو لفك الارتباط بعد إشعاره رسمياً بالاستغناء عن خدماته خلال المرحلة القادمة.

من جهة أخرى، قيّدت إدارة النادي ضمن كشوفاتها الرسمية للفريق الأول اللاعب الحزائري مهدي بن جمعة، ومن المرجح مشاركته مع الفريق الوحدواي في مواجهة جدة اليوم (الأربعاء) الساعة 6:45 مساءً، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية في مكة المكرمة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (19) من دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، إذ يسعى المدرب روسمير إلى عودة فريقه لسكة الانتصارات، بعد أن تعرّض لخسارتين من فريقي الجبلين والعلا في الجولتين الماضيتين.