تنفّس المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس بعودة لاعب الفريق ساديو ماني إلى صفوف الفريق بعد غياب نحو شهر إثر مشاركته مع منتخب السنغال في بطولة كأس أمم أفريقيا الأخيرة في المغرب.


وسيكون ماني في قائمة الفريق الأساسية لمواجهة التعاون في الجولة الـ18 من دوري روشن السعودي، إذ سيعزز بشكل كبير قوة الفريق الهجومية في هذه المواجهة الحاسمة، التي تحمل أهمية كبيرة في صراع الفريق على لقب الدوري، وتُعد بمثابة دفعة معنوية بعد الفوز الأخير على ضمك.


وأبدى ماني جاهزيته الكاملة من خلال تدريب الفريق الذي أقيم أمس، وتأتي عودته في توقيت مثالي للنصر، الذي يسعى للحفاظ على وتيرة الانتصارات والضغط على المتصدر، ووجود ماني في الخط الأمامي يمنح الفريق سرعة ومهارة فردية عالية، إضافة إلى قدرته على التسجيل من أنصاف الفرص، وسيشكل ماني مع رونالدو، وجواو فيليكس ثلاثياً هجومياً خطيراً قادراً على إحداث الفارق في أي مباراة.