The Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus breathed a sigh of relief with the return of the team's player Sadio Mane to the squad after being absent for about a month due to his participation with the Senegal national team in the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Mane will be on the starting lineup for the match against Al-Taawoun in the 18th round of the Roshen Saudi League, as he will significantly enhance the team's attacking strength in this crucial encounter, which holds great importance in the team's battle for the league title, and serves as a morale boost following the recent victory over Damak.



Mane showed his full readiness during the team training held yesterday, and his return comes at an ideal time for Al-Nassr, which is striving to maintain its winning streak and apply pressure on the leader. Mane's presence in the front line provides the team with speed and high individual skill, in addition to his ability to score from half-chances. Mane, along with Ronaldo and Joao Felix, will form a dangerous attacking trio capable of making a difference in any match.