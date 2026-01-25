واصل النيجيري فيكتور أوسيمين انطلاقته التاريخية مع غلطة سراي التركي، ونجح الدولي النيجيري نجم نابولي الإيطالي سابقاً في كتابه اسمه في تاريخ غلطة سراي عندما وصل إلى هدفه الـ50 مع الفريق في 59 مباراة فقط، ليصبح أسرع لاعب يصل إلى هدفه الـ50 منذ 2001 متفوقاً على المهاجم السابق ماركو إيكاردي الذي سجل هدفه الـ50 بعد 68 مباراة.


وكان أوسيمين قد انتقل إلى غلطة سراي في 2024 قادماً من نابولي الإيطالي بنظام الإعارة ونجح في ترك بصمته مع الفريق فوراً، وساهم بشكل مباشر في تحقيق غلطة سراي لقب الدوري التركي وكأس تركيا في الموسم الماضي، لينتقل بشكل نهائي مطلع الموسم الحالي بعقد يمتد لـ4 مواسم.


وكان أوسيمين قد حقق لقب هداف الدوري التركي في الموسم الماضي بـ26 هدفاً وسجل في مجمل الموسم 37 هدفاً في 41 مباراة، وواصل نجاحاته في الموسم الحالي، وسجل حتى الآن 13 هدفاً في 18 مباراة خاضها بقميص النادي التركي.