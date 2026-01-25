Nigerian Victor Osimhen continues his historic run with Turkish Galatasaray, and the Nigerian international, formerly of Italian Napoli, has etched his name in Galatasaray's history by reaching his 50th goal with the team in just 59 matches, becoming the fastest player to reach his 50th goal since 2001, surpassing former striker Mauro Icardi, who scored his 50th goal after 68 matches.



Osimhen transferred to Galatasaray in 2024 on loan from Italian Napoli and immediately made his mark with the team, directly contributing to Galatasaray winning the Turkish League title and the Turkish Cup last season, before making a permanent move at the start of the current season with a contract extending for 4 seasons.



Osimhen was the top scorer in the Turkish League last season with 26 goals and scored a total of 37 goals in 41 matches throughout the season. He has continued his success this season, having scored 13 goals in 18 matches played in the Turkish club's jersey so far.