The President of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, crowned the Japan national team with the title of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, after defeating China 4-0 in the final match held yesterday (Saturday) at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, in the presence of the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel.

Both teams entered the match with a fast pace, and the Japanese team imposed its style, managing to score two goals in the first half. The first goal came from Yuto Ozaki with a powerful shot (12'), followed by his teammate Kosi Ogura who added the second goal (20').

In the second half, referee Faisal Al-Balawi awarded a penalty kick to the Japan national team, which Sato successfully converted, scoring the third goal for his team (59'). The Japanese team concluded its goal tally by scoring the fourth goal (76') through Kosi Ogura.

The pace of the game slowed down during the remaining minutes of the match, and there were no serious attempts on either goal, allowing the Japanese team to maintain its dominance with a clean four-goal victory and be crowned champions.