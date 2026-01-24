توّج رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم الشيخ سلمان بن إبراهيم آل خليفة، منتخب اليابان بلقب كأس آسيا تحت 23 عاماً 2026 في السعودية، بعدما تغلب على الصين 4-0 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت أمس (السبت) على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل في جدة، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل.

دخل المنتخبان اللقاء بإيقاع سريع، وفرض المنتخب الياباني أسلوبه، وتمكّن من تسجيل هدفين في الشوط الأول، جاء الهدف الأول عن طريق يوتو أوزيكي بتسديدة قوية (د:12)، ثم أضاف زميله كوسي أوغورا الهدف الثاني (د:20).

وفي الشوط الثاني احتسب حكم اللقاء فيصل البلوي ضربة جزاء لمنتخب اليابان تقدم لها ساتو الذي نجح في تسجيلها مُسجلاً الهدف الثالث لفريقه (د:59)، واختتم المنتخب الياباني سلسلة أهدافه بإحراز الهدف الرابع (د:76) عن طريق كوسي أوغورا.

وهدأت وتيرة اللعب خلال الدقائق المتبقية من زمن المباراة، ولم تشهد محاولات خطيرة على كلا المرميين، لينجح المنتخب الياباني في المحافظة على تفوقه برباعية نظيفة ويُتوّج باللقب.