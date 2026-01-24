توّج رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم الشيخ سلمان بن إبراهيم آل خليفة، منتخب اليابان بلقب كأس آسيا تحت 23 عاماً 2026 في السعودية، بعدما تغلب على الصين 4-0 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت أمس (السبت) على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل في جدة، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل.
دخل المنتخبان اللقاء بإيقاع سريع، وفرض المنتخب الياباني أسلوبه، وتمكّن من تسجيل هدفين في الشوط الأول، جاء الهدف الأول عن طريق يوتو أوزيكي بتسديدة قوية (د:12)، ثم أضاف زميله كوسي أوغورا الهدف الثاني (د:20).
وفي الشوط الثاني احتسب حكم اللقاء فيصل البلوي ضربة جزاء لمنتخب اليابان تقدم لها ساتو الذي نجح في تسجيلها مُسجلاً الهدف الثالث لفريقه (د:59)، واختتم المنتخب الياباني سلسلة أهدافه بإحراز الهدف الرابع (د:76) عن طريق كوسي أوغورا.
وهدأت وتيرة اللعب خلال الدقائق المتبقية من زمن المباراة، ولم تشهد محاولات خطيرة على كلا المرميين، لينجح المنتخب الياباني في المحافظة على تفوقه برباعية نظيفة ويُتوّج باللقب.
The President of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, crowned the Japan national team with the title of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, after defeating China 4-0 in the final match held yesterday (Saturday) at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, in the presence of the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel.
Both teams entered the match with a fast pace, and the Japanese team imposed its style, managing to score two goals in the first half. The first goal came from Yuto Ozaki with a powerful shot (12'), followed by his teammate Kosi Ogura who added the second goal (20').
In the second half, referee Faisal Al-Balawi awarded a penalty kick to the Japan national team, which Sato successfully converted, scoring the third goal for his team (59'). The Japanese team concluded its goal tally by scoring the fourth goal (76') through Kosi Ogura.
The pace of the game slowed down during the remaining minutes of the match, and there were no serious attempts on either goal, allowing the Japanese team to maintain its dominance with a clean four-goal victory and be crowned champions.