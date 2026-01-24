The quintet in the Al-Qadisiyah team, Gaston, Nacho, Christopher, Feigl, and Ritchie, face the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" in the match against Al-Najma, as part of the 18th round of the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Qadisiyah match will follow the Al-Najma game against Al-Hilal (next Thursday) at 8:30 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the 19th round of the league.

Al-Qadisiyah coach Rodgers warned players Gaston, Nacho, Christopher, Feigl, and Ritchie against receiving "yellow cards" in the match against Al-Najma, in order to benefit from their technical services in the upcoming match against Al-Hilal in the league.

The anticipated match between Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Hilal holds great importance for the Al-Qadisiyah team, which is striving to compete for the Roshan League title this season.

It is worth mentioning that the first round match between Al-Hilal and Al-Qadisiyah, which took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, ended in a 2-2 draw in the second round of the Roshan League.