يواجه الخماسي في فريق القادسية غاستون، وناتشو، وكريستفور، وفايجل، وريتجي، خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات» في مباراة النجمة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (18) في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة القادسية عقب لقاء النجمة ضد فريق الهلال (الخميس) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساءً، على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، في الجولة (19) من دوري روشن.

وحذر مدرب القادسية رودجرز اللاعبين: غاستون، وناتشو، وكريستفور، وفايجل، وريتجي من الحصول على «الإنذارات» في مباراة النجمة، من أجل الاستفادة من خدماتهم الفنية في مواجهة الهلال القادمة بالدوري.

وتشكل مواجهة القادسية أمام الهلال المرتقبة، أهمية كبيرة للفريق القدساوي الذي يسعى للمنافسة على لقب دوري روشن في الموسم الحالي.

يذكر أن لقاء الدور الأول بين فريقي الهلال والقادسية الذي أقيم على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 2/2 ضمن الحولة الثانية من دوري روشن.