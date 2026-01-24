يواجه الخماسي في فريق القادسية غاستون، وناتشو، وكريستفور، وفايجل، وريتجي، خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات» في مباراة النجمة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (18) في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة القادسية عقب لقاء النجمة ضد فريق الهلال (الخميس) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساءً، على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، في الجولة (19) من دوري روشن.
وحذر مدرب القادسية رودجرز اللاعبين: غاستون، وناتشو، وكريستفور، وفايجل، وريتجي من الحصول على «الإنذارات» في مباراة النجمة، من أجل الاستفادة من خدماتهم الفنية في مواجهة الهلال القادمة بالدوري.
وتشكل مواجهة القادسية أمام الهلال المرتقبة، أهمية كبيرة للفريق القدساوي الذي يسعى للمنافسة على لقب دوري روشن في الموسم الحالي.
يذكر أن لقاء الدور الأول بين فريقي الهلال والقادسية الذي أقيم على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 2/2 ضمن الحولة الثانية من دوري روشن.
The quintet in the Al-Qadisiyah team, Gaston, Nacho, Christopher, Feigl, and Ritchie, face the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" in the match against Al-Najma, as part of the 18th round of the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Qadisiyah match will follow the Al-Najma game against Al-Hilal (next Thursday) at 8:30 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the 19th round of the league.
Al-Qadisiyah coach Rodgers warned players Gaston, Nacho, Christopher, Feigl, and Ritchie against receiving "yellow cards" in the match against Al-Najma, in order to benefit from their technical services in the upcoming match against Al-Hilal in the league.
The anticipated match between Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Hilal holds great importance for the Al-Qadisiyah team, which is striving to compete for the Roshan League title this season.
It is worth mentioning that the first round match between Al-Hilal and Al-Qadisiyah, which took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, ended in a 2-2 draw in the second round of the Roshan League.