علمت «عكاظ» من مصادر مطلعة، أن حصة نادي أحد من صفقة انتقال اللاعب مراد هوساوي من نادي الخليج لنادي الهلال، تتجاوز مبلغ 10 ملايين ريال.


وأوضحت المصادر أن إدارة الخليج أبلغت نظيرتها في نادي أحد أن نادي الهلال سيقوم بتحويل الحصة المستحقة للأخير مباشرة إلى حساب النادي الرسمي.


من جهتها، تترقب الإدارة الأحدية وصول المبلغ لسداد الديون المتراكمة التي تسببت في منع النادي من التسجيل وإغلاق «شاشات النظام» أمام التعاقدات الجديدة. كما تسعى الإدارة لتأمين مبالغ لتجديد عقود لاعبي الفريق الأول لكرة السلة التي تنتهي خلال أيام، خصوصاً أن الفريق يمر بمرحلة حرجة؛ إذ تبقت له 3 جولات فقط وهو مهدد بالهبوط إلى دوري الدرجة الأولى لأول مرة في تاريخه.


وعلى صعيد كرة القدم، يواجه الفريق الأول خطر الهبوط إلى الدرجة الثالثة، إذ تبقت له 13 جولة في الدوري، بينما لا يضم كشف الفريق سوى 8 لاعبين فقط من الفئة الأولى، مما يضطر النادي لاستكمال مبارياته بالاستعانة بلاعبي فئة الشباب.


يُذكر أن نادي أحد ممنوع من التسجيل منذ نحو عامين ونصف العام بسبب وجود أكثر من 24 قضية لدى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA). وتأمل الإدارة في حال استلام حصة انتقال مراد هوساوي إنهاء القضايا الأربع المتبقية، ومن أبرزها قضية تطالب النادي بمبلغ 4 ملايين ريال، والتي تسعى الإدارة لتسويتها لفتح باب التسجيل مجدداً.