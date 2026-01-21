“Okaz” learned from informed sources that Al-Ahly Club's share of the transfer deal for player Murad Hosawi from Al-Khaleej Club to Al-Hilal Club exceeds 10 million riyals.



The sources indicated that the management of Al-Khaleej informed their counterparts at Al-Ahly Club that Al-Hilal Club will transfer the due share directly to the official account of the club.



For its part, the Al-Ahly management is awaiting the arrival of the amount to settle the accumulated debts that have prevented the club from registering and closing the “system screens” for new contracts. The management is also seeking to secure funds to renew the contracts of the first team basketball players that expire in a few days, especially since the team is going through a critical phase; it has only 3 rounds left and is threatened with relegation to the first division for the first time in its history.



In terms of football, the first team faces the risk of relegation to the third division, as it has 13 rounds left in the league, while the team roster includes only 8 players from the first category, forcing the club to complete its matches by relying on youth players.



It is worth noting that Al-Ahly Club has been banned from registering for about two and a half years due to more than 24 cases with the International Federation of Football (FIFA). The management hopes that upon receiving the transfer share of Murad Hosawi, it can resolve the remaining four cases, the most notable of which is a case demanding the club pay 4 million riyals, which the management is seeking to settle to reopen the registration window.