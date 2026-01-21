نجح فريق الخلود في تحقيق انتصار كبير على فريق الفتح بنتيجة 2/5، ليصل للنقطة 15 بالمركز الثاني عشر في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين. واستطاع المدرب باكينغهام في وضع أسلوب فني ساهم في عودة فريقه لسكة الانتصارات من خلال تحقيق الفوز على فريق الفتح، وحصدالنقاط الثمينة.


وسيستضيف فريق الخلود نظيره الاتفاق (السبت) القادم، الساعة 6:20 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن مباريات الجولة (18) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


من جانبه أهدى قائد فريق الخلود هتان باهبري الفوز الذي تحقق على فريق الفتح بنتيجة 2/5، في دوري روشن لإدارة النادي والجماهير الوفية.


وأكد باهبري أنهم سيواصلون تحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط في مباريات الدور الثاني من دوري روشن، مبينا أن تركيزه منصب على تقديم أفضل المستويات الفنية داخل المستطيل الأخضر، وتحقيق الانتصارات مع فريق الخلود في الموسم الحالي.


وقدم باهبري الهدف الذي سجله في شباك الفتح هدية لأبنائه سلطان وسعود والجوهرة، وسيواصل التألق مع فريق الخلود في الموسم الحالي.