The Al-Khulood team achieved a significant victory over Al-Fateh with a score of 2/5, reaching 15 points in twelfth place in the Roshan Saudi Professional League. Coach Buckingham was able to implement a tactical style that contributed to his team's return to winning ways by securing the victory against Al-Fateh and collecting valuable points.



Al-Khulood will host Al-Ettifaq next Saturday at 6:20 PM at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 18th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



For his part, Al-Khulood captain Hattan Bahbari dedicated the victory achieved over Al-Fateh with a score of 2/5 in the Roshan League to the club's management and the loyal fans.



Bahbari confirmed that they will continue to achieve victories and collect points in the second round of the Roshan League, indicating that his focus is on delivering the best technical performances on the pitch and securing wins with Al-Khulood this season.



Bahbari presented the goal he scored against Al-Fateh as a gift to his children Sultan, Saud, and Al-Jawhara, and he will continue to shine with Al-Khulood this season.







