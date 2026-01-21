قاد المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني فريقه الأهلي لـ(ريمونتادا) مثيرة بعد إحرازه (هاتريك) في شباك الخليج، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بأربعة أهداف لهدف، فيما حقق الخلود فوزاً كبيراً على الفتح بنتيجة 5-2، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 17 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

على استاد (الإنماء) بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ورغم البداية غير الجيدة للأهلي بخروج المدافع ميريح ديميرال للإصابة، وإحراز الخليج هدف التقدم عن طريق يورغوس ماسوراس (د:19)، إلا أن الأهلي عاد للقاء في الشوط الثاني وتمكن مهاجمه إيفان توني من إحراز ثلاثة أهداف (هاتريك) في الدقائق (59 و67 و77)، وأضاف البديل ريان حامد الهدف الرابع (د:86)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بأربعة أهداف لهدف.

وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الأهلي فوزه الـ11 ويصل للنقطة 37 ويقفز للمركز الثاني مؤقتاً، فيما تلقى الخليج الخسارة السادسة وتجمد رصيده عند 24 نقطة في المركز الثامن.

وعلى ملعب نادي الفتح، حقق الخلود فوزاً كبيراً على مضيفه الفتح بنتيجة 5-2. أحرز أهداف الخلود راميرو إنريكي - هدفين (د:12 و81) ومحمد صوعان (د:19) وهتان باهبري (د:55) وعبدالرحمن الدوسري (د:71)، فيما أحرز هدفَي الفتح زيدو يوسف (د:45+3) وجون باكلي - خطأ في مرمى فريقه (د:57)، وأضاع مراد باتنا ركلة جزاء للفتح.

وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الخلود الفوز الخامس ويصل للنقطة الـ15 محتلاً المركز الـ12، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة السابعة وتجمد رصيده عند 21 نقطة في المركز التاسع.