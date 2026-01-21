قاد المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني فريقه الأهلي لـ(ريمونتادا) مثيرة بعد إحرازه (هاتريك) في شباك الخليج، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بأربعة أهداف لهدف، فيما حقق الخلود فوزاً كبيراً على الفتح بنتيجة 5-2، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 17 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
على استاد (الإنماء) بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ورغم البداية غير الجيدة للأهلي بخروج المدافع ميريح ديميرال للإصابة، وإحراز الخليج هدف التقدم عن طريق يورغوس ماسوراس (د:19)، إلا أن الأهلي عاد للقاء في الشوط الثاني وتمكن مهاجمه إيفان توني من إحراز ثلاثة أهداف (هاتريك) في الدقائق (59 و67 و77)، وأضاف البديل ريان حامد الهدف الرابع (د:86)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بأربعة أهداف لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الأهلي فوزه الـ11 ويصل للنقطة 37 ويقفز للمركز الثاني مؤقتاً، فيما تلقى الخليج الخسارة السادسة وتجمد رصيده عند 24 نقطة في المركز الثامن.
وعلى ملعب نادي الفتح، حقق الخلود فوزاً كبيراً على مضيفه الفتح بنتيجة 5-2. أحرز أهداف الخلود راميرو إنريكي - هدفين (د:12 و81) ومحمد صوعان (د:19) وهتان باهبري (د:55) وعبدالرحمن الدوسري (د:71)، فيما أحرز هدفَي الفتح زيدو يوسف (د:45+3) وجون باكلي - خطأ في مرمى فريقه (د:57)، وأضاع مراد باتنا ركلة جزاء للفتح.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الخلود الفوز الخامس ويصل للنقطة الـ15 محتلاً المركز الـ12، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة السابعة وتجمد رصيده عند 21 نقطة في المركز التاسع.
English striker Ivan Toney led his team Al-Ahli to a thrilling comeback after scoring a hat-trick against Al-Khaleej, ending the match with a victory for Al-Ahli by four goals to one. Meanwhile, Al-Khulood achieved a significant win over Al-Fateh with a score of 5-2, as part of the 17th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
At the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, despite a poor start for Al-Ahli with the injury of defender Merih Demiral and Al-Khaleej taking the lead through Yorgos Masouras (19'), Al-Ahli returned to the match in the second half, and their striker Ivan Toney managed to score three goals (hat-trick) in the minutes (59, 67, and 77). Substitute Ryan Hamid added the fourth goal (86'), ending the match with a victory for Al-Ahli by four goals to one.
With this result, Al-Ahli achieves its 11th win, reaching 37 points and temporarily jumping to second place, while Al-Khaleej suffered its sixth loss, remaining at 24 points in eighth place.
At Al-Fateh Club's stadium, Al-Khulood achieved a significant victory over its host Al-Fateh with a score of 5-2. The goals for Al-Khulood were scored by Ramiro Enrique - two goals (12' and 81'), Mohammed Suan (19'), Hattan Bahbri (55'), and Abdulrahman Al-Dosari (71'). Meanwhile, Al-Fateh's two goals were scored by Zaidu Youssef (45+3') and John Buckley - an own goal (57'), and Murad Batna missed a penalty for Al-Fateh.
With this result, Al-Khulood achieves its fifth win, reaching 15 points and occupying 12th place, while Al-Fateh suffered its seventh loss, remaining at 21 points in ninth place.