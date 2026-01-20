حقق فريق القادسية إنجازاً لافتاً في بطولة الصالات المغلقة الأولى للسهام التي اختتمت منافساتها في الرياض، بعد أن حصد 10 ميداليات متنوعة بواقع ميداليتين ذهبيتين، و4 ميداليات فضية، و4 ميداليات برونزية.


وجاءت الميداليتان الذهبيتان عبر يوسف الراشدي في فئة القوس المركب، ولمى الوهيبي في فئة الشابات، فيما أضاف سلطان المنهالي ميدالية فضية في فئة القوس المركب، وفي فئة السهم الأحمر، تمكن فيصل عبود من تحقيق الميدالية الفضية، كما واصلت لاعبات القادسية تألقهن، إذ نالت ليان الوهيبي الميدالية الفضية في فئة الشابات، وحققت سارة السبيعي الميدالية الفضية في فئة الناشئات.


أما الميداليات البرونزية، فجاءت عبر حصة العتيبي ومجد الأحمد في فئة السهم الأزرق، إلى جانب مريم حسن وسارة الفلاج في فئة الناشئات.


وأوضح مدرب فريق القادسية للسهام سونغ شونغ أن هذه الحصيلة تعكس العمل الفني المتواصل داخل منظومة القادسية للسهام، والاهتمام بتطوير اللاعبين واللاعبات في مختلف الفئات، بما يعزز من حضور النادي في البطولات القادمة.


وأشار إلى أن حصد 10 ميداليات في بطولة واحدة يترجم حجم الجهد والانضباط الذي قدمه اللاعبون واللاعبات خلال الفترة الماضية، مشيداً بالمستوى الذي ظهر به الفريق في جميع الفئات، مؤكداً استمرار العمل لتحقيق إنجازات أكبر مستقبلاً بما يواكب طموحات نادي القادسية.