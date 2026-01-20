The Al-Qadsiah team achieved a remarkable accomplishment in the first indoor archery championship, which concluded its competitions in Riyadh, after winning 10 diverse medals, including 2 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals.



The two gold medals were won by Youssef Al-Rashidi in the compound bow category and Lama Al-Wuhaibi in the youth category. Additionally, Sultan Al-Minhali added a silver medal in the compound bow category, while Faisal Aboud secured a silver medal in the red arrow category. The Al-Qadsiah female players continued to shine, as Layan Al-Wuhaibi won a silver medal in the youth category, and Sarah Al-Sabai achieved a silver medal in the junior category.



As for the bronze medals, they were won by Hessa Al-Otaibi and Majd Al-Ahmad in the blue arrow category, alongside Maryam Hassan and Sarah Al-Falej in the junior category.



Al-Qadsiah archery team coach Song Chong explained that this achievement reflects the continuous technical work within the Al-Qadsiah archery system and the focus on developing players in various categories, which enhances the club's presence in upcoming championships.



He pointed out that winning 10 medals in a single championship translates the effort and discipline that the players demonstrated during the past period, praising the level the team displayed across all categories and affirming the continuation of efforts to achieve greater accomplishments in the future that align with the ambitions of Al-Qadsiah Club.