حقق فريق القادسية إنجازاً لافتاً في بطولة الصالات المغلقة الأولى للسهام التي اختتمت منافساتها في الرياض، بعد أن حصد 10 ميداليات متنوعة بواقع ميداليتين ذهبيتين، و4 ميداليات فضية، و4 ميداليات برونزية.
وجاءت الميداليتان الذهبيتان عبر يوسف الراشدي في فئة القوس المركب، ولمى الوهيبي في فئة الشابات، فيما أضاف سلطان المنهالي ميدالية فضية في فئة القوس المركب، وفي فئة السهم الأحمر، تمكن فيصل عبود من تحقيق الميدالية الفضية، كما واصلت لاعبات القادسية تألقهن، إذ نالت ليان الوهيبي الميدالية الفضية في فئة الشابات، وحققت سارة السبيعي الميدالية الفضية في فئة الناشئات.
أما الميداليات البرونزية، فجاءت عبر حصة العتيبي ومجد الأحمد في فئة السهم الأزرق، إلى جانب مريم حسن وسارة الفلاج في فئة الناشئات.
وأوضح مدرب فريق القادسية للسهام سونغ شونغ أن هذه الحصيلة تعكس العمل الفني المتواصل داخل منظومة القادسية للسهام، والاهتمام بتطوير اللاعبين واللاعبات في مختلف الفئات، بما يعزز من حضور النادي في البطولات القادمة.
وأشار إلى أن حصد 10 ميداليات في بطولة واحدة يترجم حجم الجهد والانضباط الذي قدمه اللاعبون واللاعبات خلال الفترة الماضية، مشيداً بالمستوى الذي ظهر به الفريق في جميع الفئات، مؤكداً استمرار العمل لتحقيق إنجازات أكبر مستقبلاً بما يواكب طموحات نادي القادسية.
The Al-Qadsiah team achieved a remarkable accomplishment in the first indoor archery championship, which concluded its competitions in Riyadh, after winning 10 diverse medals, including 2 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals.
The two gold medals were won by Youssef Al-Rashidi in the compound bow category and Lama Al-Wuhaibi in the youth category. Additionally, Sultan Al-Minhali added a silver medal in the compound bow category, while Faisal Aboud secured a silver medal in the red arrow category. The Al-Qadsiah female players continued to shine, as Layan Al-Wuhaibi won a silver medal in the youth category, and Sarah Al-Sabai achieved a silver medal in the junior category.
As for the bronze medals, they were won by Hessa Al-Otaibi and Majd Al-Ahmad in the blue arrow category, alongside Maryam Hassan and Sarah Al-Falej in the junior category.
Al-Qadsiah archery team coach Song Chong explained that this achievement reflects the continuous technical work within the Al-Qadsiah archery system and the focus on developing players in various categories, which enhances the club's presence in upcoming championships.
He pointed out that winning 10 medals in a single championship translates the effort and discipline that the players demonstrated during the past period, praising the level the team displayed across all categories and affirming the continuation of efforts to achieve greater accomplishments in the future that align with the ambitions of Al-Qadsiah Club.