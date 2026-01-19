في لفتة إنسانية، تنازل مدافع الهلال وقائد منتخب السنغال، خاليدو كوليبالي، عن شارة القيادة لزميله نجم النصر ساديو ماني، خلال مراسم رفع لقب كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 على منصة التتويج.

وحقق منتخب السنغال لقب كأس الأمم الأفريقية، بعد فوزه على نظيره المغربي بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما مساء (الأحد) على ملعب الأمير مولاي عبد الله في العاصمة الرباط.

ماني ينقذ «أسود التيرانغا»

وشهدت الدقائق الأخيرة من اللقاء موقفاً معقداً، بعدما كاد منتخب السنغال ينسحب اعتراضاً على احتساب ركلة جزاء لصالح المغرب، حيث غادر اللاعبون أرضية الملعب.

لكن ساديو ماني لعب دور القائد الحقيقي، إذ رفض فكرة الانسحاب، وتوجه إلى غرفة الملابس، ونجح في إقناع زملائه بالعودة إلى أرض الملعب واستكمال ما تبقى من اللقاء.

كوليبالي يفاجئ ماني

وعقب تسلم لاعبي السنغال الميداليات الذهبية، حمل كوليبالي كأس البطولة واتجه به نحو ساديو ماني على منصة التتويج، قبل أن يمنحه شارة القيادة ويسلمه الكأس، في لفتة تقديرية لدوره المؤثر.

يُذكر أن ساديو ماني تُوّج بجائزة أفضل لاعب في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، بينما نال حارس الهلال ومنتخب المغرب، ياسين بونو، جائزة أفضل حارس مرمى، في حين حصد مهاجم المغرب إبراهيم دياز جائزة هداف البطولة برصيد 5 أهداف.