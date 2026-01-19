في لفتة إنسانية، تنازل مدافع الهلال وقائد منتخب السنغال، خاليدو كوليبالي، عن شارة القيادة لزميله نجم النصر ساديو ماني، خلال مراسم رفع لقب كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 على منصة التتويج.
وحقق منتخب السنغال لقب كأس الأمم الأفريقية، بعد فوزه على نظيره المغربي بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما مساء (الأحد) على ملعب الأمير مولاي عبد الله في العاصمة الرباط.
ماني ينقذ «أسود التيرانغا»
وشهدت الدقائق الأخيرة من اللقاء موقفاً معقداً، بعدما كاد منتخب السنغال ينسحب اعتراضاً على احتساب ركلة جزاء لصالح المغرب، حيث غادر اللاعبون أرضية الملعب.
لكن ساديو ماني لعب دور القائد الحقيقي، إذ رفض فكرة الانسحاب، وتوجه إلى غرفة الملابس، ونجح في إقناع زملائه بالعودة إلى أرض الملعب واستكمال ما تبقى من اللقاء.
كوليبالي يفاجئ ماني
وعقب تسلم لاعبي السنغال الميداليات الذهبية، حمل كوليبالي كأس البطولة واتجه به نحو ساديو ماني على منصة التتويج، قبل أن يمنحه شارة القيادة ويسلمه الكأس، في لفتة تقديرية لدوره المؤثر.
يُذكر أن ساديو ماني تُوّج بجائزة أفضل لاعب في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، بينما نال حارس الهلال ومنتخب المغرب، ياسين بونو، جائزة أفضل حارس مرمى، في حين حصد مهاجم المغرب إبراهيم دياز جائزة هداف البطولة برصيد 5 أهداف.
In a humanitarian gesture, the defender of Al-Hilal and captain of the Senegal national team, Kalidou Koulibaly, relinquished the captain's armband to his teammate and Al-Nassr star Sadio Mané during the ceremony for raising the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 trophy on the podium.
The Senegal national team won the Africa Cup of Nations title after defeating their Moroccan counterpart 1-0 in the final match held on Sunday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital, Rabat.
Mané Saves the "Lions of Teranga"
In the final minutes of the match, a complicated situation arose when the Senegal team nearly withdrew in protest against the awarding of a penalty to Morocco, as the players left the field.
However, Sadio Mané played the role of a true leader, rejecting the idea of withdrawal, heading to the locker room, and successfully convincing his teammates to return to the field and complete the remaining minutes of the match.
Koulibaly Surprises Mané
After the Senegal players received their gold medals, Koulibaly carried the championship trophy and approached Sadio Mané on the podium, before handing him the captain's armband and presenting him with the trophy, in a gesture of appreciation for his influential role.
It is worth mentioning that Sadio Mané was awarded the Best Player of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, while Al-Hilal and Morocco national team goalkeeper Yassine Bounou received the Best Goalkeeper award, and Moroccan striker Ibrahim Diaz won the top scorer award with a total of 5 goals.