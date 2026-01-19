In a humanitarian gesture, the defender of Al-Hilal and captain of the Senegal national team, Kalidou Koulibaly, relinquished the captain's armband to his teammate and Al-Nassr star Sadio Mané during the ceremony for raising the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 trophy on the podium.

The Senegal national team won the Africa Cup of Nations title after defeating their Moroccan counterpart 1-0 in the final match held on Sunday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital, Rabat.

Mané Saves the "Lions of Teranga"

In the final minutes of the match, a complicated situation arose when the Senegal team nearly withdrew in protest against the awarding of a penalty to Morocco, as the players left the field.

However, Sadio Mané played the role of a true leader, rejecting the idea of withdrawal, heading to the locker room, and successfully convincing his teammates to return to the field and complete the remaining minutes of the match.

Koulibaly Surprises Mané

After the Senegal players received their gold medals, Koulibaly carried the championship trophy and approached Sadio Mané on the podium, before handing him the captain's armband and presenting him with the trophy, in a gesture of appreciation for his influential role.

It is worth mentioning that Sadio Mané was awarded the Best Player of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, while Al-Hilal and Morocco national team goalkeeper Yassine Bounou received the Best Goalkeeper award, and Moroccan striker Ibrahim Diaz won the top scorer award with a total of 5 goals.