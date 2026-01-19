حسم رئيس الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، هاني أبو ريدة، مصير المدير الفني لمنتخب مصر الأول، حسام حسن، عقب نهاية مشوار «الفراعنة» في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب.
وكان المنتخب المصري قد خسر أمام السنغال بهدف نظيف في دور نصف النهائي، ثم خسر أمام نيجيريا في مباراة البرونزية بركلات الترجيح 4-2 بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي، أمس (السبت).
أبو ريدة يجدد الثقة في حسام حسن
وأكد هاني أبو ريدة، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنه لا توجد نية للمساس بحسام حسن بعد نهاية مشاركة منتخب مصر في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية، مشدداً على استمرار الجهاز الفني في مهمته خلال المرحلة القادمة.
دعم كامل للجهاز الفني
وأوضح أبو ريدة أنه أبلغ التوأم حسام وإبراهيم حسن بكامل الدعم والثقة من جانب الاتحاد، مؤكداً عدم وجود أي أزمات داخل المنتخب، ومطالباً الجميع بالالتفاف حول الجهاز الفني واللاعبين، من أجل بناء منتخب قوي قبل بطولة كأس العالم 2026.
The president of the Egyptian Football Association, Hani Abu Rida, has decided the fate of the head coach of the Egyptian national team, Hossam Hassan, following the end of the "Pharaohs" journey in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.
The Egyptian team lost to Senegal with a clean goal in the semi-finals, then lost to Nigeria in the bronze match on penalties 4-2 after the original time ended in a goalless draw yesterday (Saturday).
Abu Rida Reaffirms Confidence in Hossam Hassan
Hani Abu Rida confirmed in television statements that there is no intention to dismiss Hossam Hassan after the Egyptian national team’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, emphasizing that the coaching staff will continue in their roles during the upcoming phase.
Full Support for the Coaching Staff
Abu Rida explained that he informed the twin brothers Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan of the full support and confidence from the federation, affirming that there are no crises within the team, and calling on everyone to rally around the coaching staff and players to build a strong team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.