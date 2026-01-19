حسم رئيس الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، هاني أبو ريدة، مصير المدير الفني لمنتخب مصر الأول، حسام حسن، عقب نهاية مشوار «الفراعنة» في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب.

وكان المنتخب المصري قد خسر أمام السنغال بهدف نظيف في دور نصف النهائي، ثم خسر أمام نيجيريا في مباراة البرونزية بركلات الترجيح 4-2 بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي، أمس (السبت).

أبو ريدة يجدد الثقة في حسام حسن

وأكد هاني أبو ريدة، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أنه لا توجد نية للمساس بحسام حسن بعد نهاية مشاركة منتخب مصر في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية، مشدداً على استمرار الجهاز الفني في مهمته خلال المرحلة القادمة.

دعم كامل للجهاز الفني

وأوضح أبو ريدة أنه أبلغ التوأم حسام وإبراهيم حسن بكامل الدعم والثقة من جانب الاتحاد، مؤكداً عدم وجود أي أزمات داخل المنتخب، ومطالباً الجميع بالالتفاف حول الجهاز الفني واللاعبين، من أجل بناء منتخب قوي قبل بطولة كأس العالم 2026.