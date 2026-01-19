The president of the Egyptian Football Association, Hani Abu Rida, has decided the fate of the head coach of the Egyptian national team, Hossam Hassan, following the end of the "Pharaohs" journey in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.

The Egyptian team lost to Senegal with a clean goal in the semi-finals, then lost to Nigeria in the bronze match on penalties 4-2 after the original time ended in a goalless draw yesterday (Saturday).

Abu Rida Reaffirms Confidence in Hossam Hassan

Hani Abu Rida confirmed in television statements that there is no intention to dismiss Hossam Hassan after the Egyptian national team’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, emphasizing that the coaching staff will continue in their roles during the upcoming phase.

Full Support for the Coaching Staff

Abu Rida explained that he informed the twin brothers Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan of the full support and confidence from the federation, affirming that there are no crises within the team, and calling on everyone to rally around the coaching staff and players to build a strong team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.